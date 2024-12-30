Inter Miami has made a surprising move ahead of the 2025 MLS season by selling prolific striker Leonardo Campana, who cited the challenges of competing with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Now, the club is close to finalizing a deal for his replacement in the striker position.

Campana’s transfer to the New England Revolution for $2.5 million has caught many off guard, as the Ecuadorian striker cemented his legacy as the second-highest scorer in Inter Miami’s history, with 32 goals since joining in 2022. The fierce competition for forward positions, highlighted by the presence of Messi and Suarez, ultimately pushed Campana to seek a new opportunity.

With Campana’s departure, Inter Miami has freed up a valuable Designated Player slot, leaving only Messi and Sergio Busquets on the roster under this designation. The move has fueled speculation of a blockbuster signing in the summer transfer window, with names like Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar reportedly in the mix.

In the meantime, the club is finalizing a deal for Argentine striker Alexis Cuello. According to sources in Argentina, San Lorenzo rejected Miami’s initial offer of a free loan with a purchase option, seeking a permanent transfer instead. Recent reports suggest both sides have agreed on a fee of approximately $2.5 million.

San Lorenzo’s financial struggles, including delays in paying player wages, likely contributed to their willingness to negotiate Cuello’s transfer. Despite being a key player for the Argentine side, these constraints have made a deal inevitable.

What Cuello’s arrival means in light of Campana’s departure?

If the Cuello deal is completed, another Argentine striker will join Inter Miami, competing for a spot in the starting lineup. While Cuello is versatile and capable of playing on the left wing, his primary role is as a striker—a position currently occupied by Luis Suarez.

This intense competition for minutes was a major factor behind Campana’s decision to leave Inter Miami. “The decision was made to be closer to the national team and, obviously, to be a starter. I have spoken with the coach and he wants me to play. Doing things right, I know that I will have a place within the Tri. I have the goal of being in the 2026 World Cup in my sights,” he revealed in an interview with EFE.

Cuello may not be as prolific a scorer as Campana—he tallied eight goals and one assist in 36 matches for San Lorenzo in 2024—but his addition underscores the importance of competition for playing time. His arrival also highlights Inter Miami’s commitment to building a squad with depth and versatility as they prepare for another highly anticipated MLS season.