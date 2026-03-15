Kylian Mbappé’s potential comeback vs. Manchester City may propel a dispute between Real Madrid and France

Kylian Mbappé has been surrounded by rumors regarding his knee injury. After missing five matches, the Frenchman appears to be gradually recovering his physical condition, even taking part in today’s training session with the group. While this reignites the possibility of his return for the Champions League clash vs. Manchester City, it could also spark a dispute between Real Madrid and France.

According to José Félix Díaz in Diario AS, Kylian Mbappé will travel with Real Madrid to Manchester to face the Citizens. After treatment over the last three weeks, the Frenchman has significantly improved his physical condition, even taking part in training with the group today. Because of this, he hopes to have a role in the match, but this could lead to a dispute with France regarding his call-up for the upcoming double set of friendlies.

Even though Mbappé appears to be recovering from his injury, Los Blancos are not entirely open to allowing their player to join the national team for the friendlies against and Colombia, reports Daily Mirror. If he plays against Manchester City, France would have full right to call him into the squad, since the only reason to prevent him from joining would be an injury issue—something that would be ruled out if he has playing time Champions League.

Given that his potential appearance against Citizens could lead to a call-up with France, Real Madrid might decide not to risk Kylian Mbappé, as they hold a three-goal lead in the series. Despite this, he could reportedly join the national team for commercial reasons, without seeing any playing time, if he is not cleared to play. However, a potential comeback by Pep Guardiola’s team could force him to see playing time, complicating the situation.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Benfica.

Federico Valverde scoring form could slow down Mbappé’s comeback

Kylian Mbappé’s absence seemed like it was going to strongly hurt Real Madrid’s aspirations, but coach Álvaro Arbeloa has found a resurgence without the Frenchman. Although Gonzalo García and Brahim Díaz seemed set to lead the attack alongside Vinícius Jr., they were not the ones who stepped up in terms of scoring. Instead, Federico Valverde surprised everyone by scoring five goals that could slow down the Frenchman’s return.

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Not yet being at his physical peak, a possible return for Mbappé would be quite risky, as he could suffer a relapse of his injury, just as Ferland Mendy did, leaving him out of the 2026 World Cup. Moreover, Real Madrid have found in Valverde their scoring talisman, who—alongside Vinícius and Brahim Díaz—has found spaces to shine, becoming the solution to close game against Manchester City.