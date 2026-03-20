Argentina declared Finalissima winners by Conmebol president, who blasts Spain: ‘They didn’t show up’

The cancellation of the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain continues to spark controversy, with conflicting accounts of the true reasons behind the failure to schedule the match. Now, the Conmebol president has made a statement targeting the European team.

During an interview with Radio La Red of Argentina, a journalist asked Alejandro Dominguez whether he thought it was a shame that the Finalissima had been canceled. “Why do you think it’s a shame?” replied the Conmebol president. “We are two-time champions of the Finalissima, they didn’t show up.”

With these words, Dominguez places the responsibility for the cancellation on Spain and UEFA, echoing comments previously made by Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, a few days earlier.

However, awarding the Finalissima title to Argentina is far from official. Formally, the match was suspended—with uncertainty about whether it will ever be played—and the trophy remains vacant. Regardless, Lionel Scaloni’s team remains the reigning champion following their victory over Italy in 2022.

Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez.

Spain have a different version of what happened with the Finalissima

Almost simultaneously with Alejandro Dominguez’s interview, Luis De La Fuente held a press conference in Spain ahead of the FIFA March international break. Among other topics, he was asked about the Finalissima and provided conclusions that were completely different from those presented in South America.

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“Two can’t play if one doesn’t want to, and we wanted to play. I’ve always said that,” said Spain’s coach, according to Marca. “You all know my willingness to play the Finalissima. I’ve always said it. Playing against Argentina, winning a title. Both I and the RFEF were aligned to play this match.”

De La Fuente added that, despite the forced changes in organization due to the inability to play in Qatar, Spain were always open to contesting the Finalissima: “I want to thank the Federation for trying to arrange the match against Argentina… We wanted to play in Doha, in Buenos Aires…”

Argentina and Spain’s plans in March

Following the suspension of the Finalissima and the cancellation of the friendlies originally scheduled in Qatar, Argentina and Spain adopted similar solutions: staying in their own countries and trying to organise new friendly matches there.

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Spain will face Serbia on 27 March at the Estadio de La Ceramica in Villarreal, and four days later they will play against Egypt at the RCDE Stadium in Espanyol de Barcelona. Argentina, meanwhile, had plans to play Honduras and Guatemala in Buenos Aires, but these matches are in doubt due to the impossibility of both opponents playing in two different continents during the same international break, something prohibited by FIFA.