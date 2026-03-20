Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FINALISSIMA
Comments

Argentina declared Finalissima winners by Conmebol president, who blasts Spain: ‘They didn’t show up’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Argentina's Lionel Messi and Spain's Lamine Yamal.
© Daniel Jayo/Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesArgentina's Lionel Messi and Spain's Lamine Yamal.

The cancellation of the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain continues to spark controversy, with conflicting accounts of the true reasons behind the failure to schedule the match. Now, the Conmebol president has made a statement targeting the European team.

During an interview with Radio La Red of Argentina, a journalist asked Alejandro Dominguez whether he thought it was a shame that the Finalissima had been canceled. “Why do you think it’s a shame?” replied the Conmebol president. “We are two-time champions of the Finalissima, they didn’t show up.”

With these words, Dominguez places the responsibility for the cancellation on Spain and UEFA, echoing comments previously made by Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, a few days earlier.

However, awarding the Finalissima title to Argentina is far from official. Formally, the match was suspended—with uncertainty about whether it will ever be played—and the trophy remains vacant. Regardless, Lionel Scaloni’s team remains the reigning champion following their victory over Italy in 2022.

Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez.

Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez.

Spain have a different version of what happened with the Finalissima

Almost simultaneously with Alejandro Dominguez’s interview, Luis De La Fuente held a press conference in Spain ahead of the FIFA March international break. Among other topics, he was asked about the Finalissima and provided conclusions that were completely different from those presented in South America.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal snubbed: Why did Senegal reject Argentina and Spain pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendlies?

see also

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal snubbed: Why did Senegal reject Argentina and Spain pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendlies?

Two can’t play if one doesn’t want to, and we wanted to play. I’ve always said that,” said Spain’s coach, according to Marca. “You all know my willingness to play the Finalissima. I’ve always said it. Playing against Argentina, winning a title. Both I and the RFEF were aligned to play this match.”

De La Fuente added that, despite the forced changes in organization due to the inability to play in Qatar, Spain were always open to contesting the Finalissima: “I want to thank the Federation for trying to arrange the match against Argentina… We wanted to play in Doha, in Buenos Aires…”

Argentina and Spain’s plans in March

Following the suspension of the Finalissima and the cancellation of the friendlies originally scheduled in Qatar, Argentina and Spain adopted similar solutions: staying in their own countries and trying to organise new friendly matches there.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

Spain will face Serbia on 27 March at the Estadio de La Ceramica in Villarreal, and four days later they will play against Egypt at the RCDE Stadium in Espanyol de Barcelona. Argentina, meanwhile, had plans to play Honduras and Guatemala in Buenos Aires, but these matches are in doubt due to the impossibility of both opponents playing in two different continents during the same international break, something prohibited by FIFA.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Argentina reportedly close to securing two March friendlies after Finalissima backlash

Lionel Messi’s Argentina reportedly close to securing two March friendlies after Finalissima backlash

After the cancelation of the Finalissima, Lionel Messi is now reportedly close to play two friendlies with Argentina national team in the March international break.

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal snubbed: Why did Senegal reject Argentina and Spain pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendlies?

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal snubbed: Why did Senegal reject Argentina and Spain pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendlies?

As Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal prepared for potential high-profile encounters, an unexpected twist emerged.

Argentina’s March FIFA break plans revealed after Finalissima clash with Spain is cancelled

Argentina’s March FIFA break plans revealed after Finalissima clash with Spain is cancelled

After the Finalissima against Spain was cancelled, Argentina reportedly have plans in place for the March FIFA break.

Messi’s last game in Argentina before 2026 World Cup: AFA announces friendly vs Mauritania

Messi’s last game in Argentina before 2026 World Cup: AFA announces friendly vs Mauritania

Argentina will face Mauritania in Buenos Aires in what will be Lionel Messi’s final match in his country before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo