Spain manager Luis de la Fuente criticizes Argentina over Finalissima cancellation

The military conflict in the Middle East led to the cancellation of the Finalissima that was set for Qatar. The match between Spain and Argentina, featuring Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, was expected to be a major showcase, but it was ultimately called off. Luis de la Fuente pointed to their opponents as the reason in a press conference.

De la Fuente said: “Everybody knows my disposition was to play the Finalissima. I have always said it. Playing against Argentina, winning a title. Me and the RFEF (Real Federación Española de Fútbol) were aligned to play this match. Two don’t play if one doesn’t and we wanted to play. We wanted to play in Doha, in Buenos Aires…”

Talks between the federations began once it was confirmed that the Middle East was not an option. Several European capitals were mentioned, but the executives did not agree on the conditions needed to make it happen.

Spain’s alternative plan

Once the Finalissima was confirmed to be off, the RFEF moved to give de la Fuente more opportunities to evaluate players. The European champions are set to face Serbia on March 27 as the replacement for the canceled match.

De la Fuente won the Euro with Spain (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The manager had planned to use the pair of games to reconnect with the squad, since they have not been together since November. Another important African team, Egypt, completes the window on March 30.

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see also Argentina declared Finalissima winners by Conmebol president, who blasts Spain: ‘They didn’t show up’

De la Fuente said: “I want to thank the Federation for trying to play against Argentina and for the two matches we are playing now. It was a peculiar match. We wanted to play it with the players that are going to give us a chance in the World Cup. It was important to get this window back.”

De la Fuente on calling four goalkeepers

Spain have had a strong goalkeeper for some time, with Unai Simón giving the team confidence under the posts. The Athletic Club player was joined by Arsenal’s David Raya and Real Sociedad’s Álex Remiro recently, and Barcelona’s Joan García was also added.

De la Fuente said: “He’s a great goalkeeper that we have known for a long time. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He can provide confidence, work, professionalism, quality, competitiveness. He’s going to challenge the rest to give their best. I don’t see it as a problem. It’s great news.”

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