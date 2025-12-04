Lionel Messi breaks the silence about his participation with Argentina at the Finalissima vs. Lamine Yamal’s Spain

Lionel Messi has maintained his top form, emerging as the leading scorer in the MLS and guiding his team to the MLS Cup final. However, his participation with Argentina in the Finalissima against Lamine Yamal‘s Spain remains uncertain. In light of this, the veteran forward has finally broken his silence regarding his potential involvement in the match, sharing key details that provide insights into his decision.

During his latest interview with ESPN on SportsCenter, Lionel Messi was asked whether he had considered participating in the Finalissima. The veteran athlete responded candidly, “No, to be honest, no. It’s not even confirmed if it will be played. They don’t even know if it will happen. But being honest, having a pre-season in the middle changes everything for me. It’s like starting a new season from scratch, and having a pre-season in the middle will help me a lot.”

Although defining the details of the Finalissima was challenging, FIFA has already set the date and location for the game. Messi’s response may not have been entirely convincing, but the timing coincides with the start of the season for Inter Miami, which would ease his schedule as he wouldn’t face a heavy workload. Considering this and his peak physical condition, the Argentine star could play against Lamine Yamal’s Spain.

Lionel Messi has the opportunity to help his national team reverse their historic losing streak against Spain. In their last five encounters, Argentina have secured just two victories and suffered a defeat in their most recent match-up in 2018. This game also presents an ideal opportunity for the reigning World Champions to prepare for the 2026 edition. With their qualifiers concluded some time ago, this match could provide them with competitive rhythm.

Lionel Messi of Argentina

Lionel Messi may push Argentina to Finalissima dominance

While many fans view this matchup as Lamine Yamal vs. Lionel Messi, the veteran could lead Argentina to become the most dominant national team in the history of the Finalissima. Following the tournament’s revival, they are the reigning champions and could become two-time champions, achieving a milestone that no one else has ever accomplished.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also 2026 Finalissima heats up: Argentina and Spain’s league presidents exchange sharp accusations

In case Argentina defeat Spain to become champions, they could remain the world’s best national team, winning every official tournament they have played since the 2021 Copa America. With this in mind, Lionel Messi’s team would arrive in top form at the 2026 World Cup to be crowned champions, having already defeated one of the favorites and remained in top form for more than five years.