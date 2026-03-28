Argentina star Dibu Martinez relieved by Finalissima cancellation vs Spain: ‘We would have lost’

The Finalissima between Argentina and Spain was scheduled to be played this Friday, but it was canceled days ago due to disagreements between the two countries’ associations over the organization of the match, which was originally set to take place in Qatar. Now, Emiliano Martinez has admitted he is relieved the clash was called off.

“Good thing it wasn’t played,” Martinez said when asked about the scrapped matchup against Spain in an interview with TyC Sports following Friday’s 2-1 win over Mauritania in Buenos Aires. “If we played like that, we would have lost.”

The goalkeeper was visibly frustrated with Argentina’s performance in the friendly, in which they barely secured a narrow win against an opponent ranked No. 115 in the FIFA Rankings and one that failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

“It was one of the worst friendlies we’ve played. We lacked intensity, buildup play, speed, and defensive solidity. It’s something we have to analyze,” Martinez admitted. “Every time we put on the national team shirt, we have to do a little better—we need to show more heart.”

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Dibu Martinez confident in Argentina ahead of the World Cup

Despite his criticism of Argentina’s performance against Mauritania, Emiliano Martinez expressed confidence heading into the 2026 World Cup. In particular, he was asked about the opinion of some Spanish journalists, who argued after the Finalissima cancellation that Lionel Scaloni’s side are unlikely to advance beyond the quarterfinals this summer in North America.

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“The last World Cup was similar—we didn’t play many big matches beforehand and still had a great tournament,” said the Aston Villa goalkeeper, before delivering a pointed message toward Spain: “It’s one game at a time. We have experience going deep in the World Cup—they don’t.”

What’s next for Argentina?

Following the 2-1 win over Mauritania, Argentina will now have several days to rest and train before their next challenge. On Tuesday, they will face Zambia, also in Buenos Aires, in what will be their final home match before the 2026 World Cup.

By late May, Lionel Scaloni will have to finalize the 26-man roster that will represent Argentina in this summer’s FIFA tournament. During the June international break, they will play two friendlies in the United States before their group-stage opener. One of those matches will likely be against Serbia, as Scaloni acknowledged earlier this week.

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