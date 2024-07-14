In a story that captures the essence of resilience and strategic foresight, Como clinched a dramatic promotion to Serie A. This marked their return to Italy’s top flight for the first time in two decades.

This milestone comes after a tumultuous two decades that saw the club go bankrupt twice and plunge to the depths of Italy’s soccer pyramid.

However, Como’s recent achievements symbolize a remarkable turnaround; largely attributed to the collective efforts of the Djarum Group and a cadre of strategic appointments.

This includes minor shareholders Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas as well.

The Azzurri’s descent began in 2003 when they were relegated from Serie A. The situation worsened with another relegation and subsequent bankruptcy, pushing them into Serie D, Italy’s fourth tier.

The years that followed were arduous.

Although the club managed to climb back to Serie B by 2015, they endured a dismal 2015-16 season, finishing rock bottom and returning to Serie C. Another bankruptcy in 2017-18 saw Como back in Serie D, yet it was here that their fortunes began to change.

The turning point came in April 2019 with the takeover by the Djarum Group. Just over a month later, they secured a return to Serie C. This followed after a dominant campaign where they won 28 of their 34 matches, losing only once.

This upward trajectory continued as they won the title in 2020-21, clinching their second promotion in three seasons and setting their sights on Serie A.

Already agreed first star signing

With promotion to Serie A now secured, Como’s focus has shifted to building a squad capable of competing at the highest level. The club’s ambition is evident in their recent moves in the transfer market. As a result, Raphael Varane, the former Manchester United defender and World Cup winner, is set to join them.

Fabrizio Romano reported Varane has agreed to the move, with the player’s representatives currently reviewing the terms before a formal deal is signed. Fabregas played a pivotal role in convincing the Frenchman to make the switch, showcasing the club’s pulling power.

The 31-year-old free agent after his contract with United expired, had a challenging season plagued by injuries. Nevertheless, his experience and quality make him a valuable addition to Como’s defensive line. Alongside Varane, the Lariani have also reached agreements with veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina and defender Alberto Moreno. Both will join from Villarreal.

Varane is heading to Como. Varane is heading to Como.

Building Manchester United colony?

In addition to Varane, Como are eyeing further reinforcements, particularly targeting former Manchester United players. The club has reportedly made a formal offer to Anthony Martial, another free agent after leaving Old Trafford. While Besiktas have also shown interest in Martial, Como are hopeful of securing his signature, leveraging the club’s ambitious project and the influence of Fabregas.

Moreover, Italian journalist Nico Shira says that they have also approached Dutch forward Memphis Depay. Nonetheless, the player remains unconvinced about the move as of now. Depay, who had an underwhelming stint at Manchester United from 2015 to 2017, could potentially add firepower to Como’s attack if they persuade him to join.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage.