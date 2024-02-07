One of Manchester United’s finest players, Raphael Varane, will decide his future at Old Trafford soon. The Frenchman will meet with Erik ten Hag and the higher-ups in the next several weeks.

After reaching an agreement with the Glazer family in December for $1.6 billion, Sir Jim Ratcliffe obtained a 25 percent interest in the club. The deadline for Red Devils reinforcements was February 1, but they were unable to do it in time.

Manchester United have loaned out players like Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho. However, Varane did not join them and stayed put.

Problems settled with Ten Hag

After leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United in 2021, Varane secured a $429,000-a-week contract. It made him one of the club’s highest-paid players. Unfortunately, he is now unpopular with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 30-year-old became upset when experienced defender Jonny Evans repeatedly beat him to starting spots this season, so he had frank discussions with ten Hag. According to recent reports from Football Insider, he was especially irate since he didn’t start in October’s loss to Manchester City.

Having had private talks, the 2018 World Cup champion and the Dutch coach have resolved their problems. Last Saturday, the player made his 21st appearance of the season coming off the bench in the 3-0 victory against West Ham.

However, the question of Varane’s future at Old Trafford remains open. At the beginning of the year, he began the last 18 months of his contract.

For this reason, United may try to eliminate its second-highest revenue source. Especially if they seek to meet the profit and sustainability requirements set forth by the Premier League.

Reunion with Ronaldo on cards for Raphael Varane in Saudi Arabia?

In addition, the French central defender has been without regular playing time this season and is willing to consider fresh options. Saudi outfit Al-Nassr is eager to be the first in line to lure the veteran when he departs.

They want to get him back together with Cristiano Ronaldo, who he played with at Real Madrid and Manchester United, according to the Daily Star. According to the source, the Riyadh-based club is ready to give him an unprecedented $62.7 million annual salary.

The two were teammates in Madrid for five years, during which time they won four UEFA Champions League medals between them. After the Portugues’s second spell at Old Trafford, they reunited in England.

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s vocal criticism of Manchester United led to his departure in December 2022. Now that he’s settled in well in the Gulf state, many other Premier League players have followed suit, cashing in on the mega-money opportunity.

With Ronaldo’s arrival at Al-Nassr, the Saudi Pro League has risen in prominence. Famous players from all around Europe, like Neymar, Sadio Mane, and Karim Benzema, joined the league in 2023.

They contributed to Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a desirable location for contemporary A-listers. The Riyadh-based organization will have no problem with coming up with a deal for the former Real Madrid serial winner.

At Al-Nassr, Varane wouldn’t only be partnering with Ronaldo. The Saudi side also has Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, and Alex Telles.

