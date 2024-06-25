Thierry Henry has emerged as a top contender to be named as the next manager of Wales. The team is currently without an official head coach after Rob Page was fired last week. Page previously held the position for about three-and-a-half years. However, the move was made after Wales disappointingly failed to qualify for Euro 2024 and then suffered a 4-0 defeat to Slovakia in a recent friendly.

According to the BBC, Wales will take their time in naming a new manager. Patience regarding the situation makes sense as the Dragons do not play again for over two months. Wales is next set to host Turkey in a UEFA Nations League matchup in Cardiff on September 6th.

The aforementioned news source also claims that Wales wants to make a major splash in their coaching search. Wales made a similar decision when it brought in Ryan Giggs in 2018. After enduring a slow start, the former Manchester United star guided the team to an unbeaten run in 2019. Nevertheless, Giggs stepped away from the position after facing charges of assault.

Thierry Henry supposedly has links to Wales team executive

Henry would seemingly be a significant signing for Wales. After all, the former striker was one of the best players of his entire generation. The Frenchman made a name for himself at Arsenal, as he collected two Premier League titles while becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer. He later won two LaLiga trophies and the Champions League with Barcelona before moving on to New York Red Bulls.

Following his retirement from the pitch, Henry transitioned to a dual role as coach and media personality. He currently splits his time between coaching France’s U21/23s and being a key figure at CBS Sports. The former forward is part of a popular crew including Kate Abdo and Micah Richards that covers the Champions League.

Former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw has claimed that his former national team targeting Henry makes sense. “I spent some time with Thierry on the coaching course a couple of years ago because he was on the Welsh FA course,” Earnshaw said on the Elis James’ Feast of Football podcast.

“He knows [FAW chief football officer] David Adams and the set-up, and he understands Welsh football. The one thing that stood out when I was sat with Thierry was his football brain is brilliant.”

Wales job would allow Henry to remain with CBS Sports

Henry is next managing France’s U23s at the upcoming Summer Olympics. The tournament could very well become an audition for the Wales job. A top performance in the competition may just put Henry over the top and convince the Dragons to offer the Frenchman the job.

There has also been no indication that Henry wants to leave his current role at CBS Sports. Remaining with a national team would allow the coach to fulfill both positions. Potentially leaving France’s youth setup for a top club appears to be out of the question at the moment. After all, club managers need to dedicate significantly more time to their job.

Roberto Martinez, currently with Portugal, previously managed Belgium with Henry as his assistant coach. The two are seemingly still close and Henry surely is aware that Martinez can do some broadcasting work while also coaching the national teams.

Wales may not be able to afford to offer Henry a massive salary. Nevertheless, the former Arsenal star would potentially be able to remain with CBS Sports while also fulfilling his duties with the Dragons as well. This essentially allows Henry to earn two salaries.

