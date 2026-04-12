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Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal future at risk as Cesc Fabregas reportedly emerges as leading candidate for head coach spot

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, and Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas.
© Shaun Botterill/Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesMikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, and Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas.

Mikel Arteta’s arrival completely reshaped Arsenal’s reality. After several years of underperformance, they managed to become one of the best teams in the Premier League. Not only do they impose an attractive style of play, but they are also among the league leaders. Nevertheless, the Spaniard does not have his future at the club fully secured, as Cesc Fàbregas emerges as an alternative for the head coach position.

According to Diario AS, the Gunners have issued an ultimatum to Mikel Arteta. If the Spaniard fails to lead the team to a Premier League or Champions League title, he would be dismissed. While the team has shown notable progress, they have not fully established themselves despite making multimillion investments such as Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz. In this context, they have reportedly already identified a natural successor.

After shining at Como 1907 in Serie A, Cesc Fàbregas is seen as the ideal replacement. Not only was he a Gunners legend, but he is also impressing with his impact in Italy. Although his spell at Chelsea affected his legacy, the front office would be open to pursuing his arrival, as he would bring a similar philosophy to Arteta’s, ensuring continuity in the sporting project. With his arrival, Arsenal would aim to dominate the English league again.

Cesc Fàbregas has not only avoided relegation with Como 1907, but has also implemented an attractive style of play. Alongside Nico Paz and Máximo Perrone, they have been competitive in Serie A, reaching European competition spots despite being promoted just over two years ago. Although the Spanish coach is under contract until 2028, he could be open to leaving the club, seeking a triumphant return to the Premier League—this time as a manager.

Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas reacts salutes the fans at the end of the Serie A match.

Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas reacts salutes the fans at the end of the Serie A match.

Report: Cesc Fàbregas also caught Real Madrid’s attention

Although Cesc Fàbregas has only two years of professional experience as a coach, his talent has also caught the attention of Real Madrid. Following the departure of Xabi Alonso and the uncertainty surrounding Álvaro Arbeloa, the Spaniard emerged as a candidate to become the permanent coach for the 2026–27 season. While his impact was compelling, he ultimately ended up being ruled out for a key reason.

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According to Mario Cortegana in The Athletic, the Spanish coach and his staff were present at the Santiago Bernabéu to watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich. With this, Los Blancos showed their interest in his services. However, he was ultimately dismissed due to having a similar profile to Xabi Alonso: A more tactical and dominant coach, rather than a man-manager like Carlo Ancelotti.

While his profile is seen as an issue for Los Blancos, Cesc would fit perfectly at Arsenal. Unlike Real Madrid, the English side need a coach capable of developing young talent, much like Arteta does, making him a highly continuous option. However, they are looking for greater consistency in decisive moments of the season—something they have often lacked under Mikel—which is precisely where Fàbregas would be expected to deliver.

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