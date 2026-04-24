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Chelsea get message as Como president says Cesc Fàbregas ‘is free to go’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Fábregas has done a great job in Italy
© Pier Marco Tacca/Getty ImagesFábregas has done a great job in Italy

Chelsea have not lived up to the level suggested by their spending. Sitting eighth in the Premier League with almost no chance of qualifying for the Champions League has led to a run of poor results that cost Liam Rosenior his job. That could open the door for them to hire Cesc Fábregas, as Como’s president has not ruled out an exit in the summer.

Mirwan Suwarso said about a possible Fábregas exit, according to Sport: “If that makes him happy, it depends on him. You want your employees to stay with you for as long as possible, but at the end of the day we do not own him. He is free to go to Chelsea if he wants to.”

That came as a major surprise to many given the strong season Como are having. They were expected to be fighting relegation after being promoted, but they have thrived under Fábregas and are sitting fifth in Serie A.

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Fábregas’ bond with Chelsea

Fábregas has only just started his coaching career. Even so, the way his young team is playing has caught the attention of major clubs around the world, especially because he has also shown that he can develop players while getting results.

Fábregas played for Chelsea from 2014 to 2019 (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Fábregas played for Chelsea from 2014 to 2019 (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

In Chelsea’s case, the interest could make even more sense because of his history with the club. Even though he spent the early part of his career with Arsenal, Chelsea is also a place where he left a strong mark.

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Pep Guardiola supports Liam Rosenior after Chelsea firing as he praises Manchester City’s stability

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Pep Guardiola supports Liam Rosenior after Chelsea firing as he praises Manchester City’s stability

The Spaniard played for Chelsea from 2014 to 2019 with great success. In his 198 matches for the club, the team won trophies, including two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and one UEFA Europa League.

Fábregas’ contract with Como

Suwarso left the door open to an exit if any club wants to hire Fábregas. What he did not say is how much it would take to get him out of Como. That may require negotiation, since he is under contract for two more years.

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