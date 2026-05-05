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Xavi Hernández may have a new path far from Barcelona as Chelsea reportedly chase him for head coach role

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Xavi, Then Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on before the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesXavi, Then Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on before the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Xavi Hernández became one of the key architects of Barcelona’s project success, building a promising roster. Although he was dismissed, he was the one who helped develop young players such as Pau Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal. Despite being without a team for two years, Chelsea have reportedly decided to pursue the Spanish head coach as the leader of their sporting project, aiming to build an elite-level team.

According to The Independent, the Blues have decided to prioritize the appointment of Xavi Hernández as their new head coach for the 2026–27 season. Although he has been without a team since leaving Barcelona in 2024, the Spaniard coach is highly regarded for his attacking philosophy and solid results. In addition, the English side believes his time at the LaLiga club provided him with valuable experience to lead this project.

Far from being a straightforward decision for Xavi Hernández, he could have serious doubts about accepting Chelsea’s proposal. Given the club’s instability with managers, the Spaniard might not have the opportunity to build a long-term project, as Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior were not afforded that chance either. If he fails to deliver strong results, he could once again exit through the back door, potentially affecting his career, as happened with Graham Potter.

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In case Xavi Hernández manages to build a solid project at the Blues, he could once again reestablish as one of the best managers in the world. However, he would likely need to win the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League. In addition, he could request greater control over transfers, aiming to reshape several areas of the squad with players suited to his dominant, attacking style of play.

FC Barcelona Head Coach Xavi Hernandez interacts with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli.

FC Barcelona Head Coach Xavi Hernandez interacts with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Report: Chelsea also chase Cesc Fabregas as leading coaching candidate

In an effort to restore the competitive direction of their project, Chelsea appear determined to back a coach who excels at developing young talent. While Xavi Hernández seems to be the front office’s top priority, they are also keeping alternatives in mind in case an agreement cannot be reached. As a result, they have set their sights on Cesc Fàbregas, who is impressing at Como in Serie A.

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Chelsea get message as Como president says Cesc Fàbregas ‘is free to go’

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Chelsea get message as Como president says Cesc Fàbregas ‘is free to go’

According to CaughtOffside, the Blues believe Cesc Fàbregas would be an ideal solution for the head coach role. After establishing as a club legend, the Spaniard could be tempted to return to the Premier League. However, he has already made it clear that leaving Como 1907 will not be easy, as he is a shareholder in the club and feels strongly connected to the project, although he has always expressed his love for the English league.

Both Xavi Hernández and Cesc Fàbregas stand out in one key area: Developing young players. Because of this, Chelsea are making it clear that their focus is on maximizing the potential of the young players in their squad, something Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior did not manage to achieve. As a result, they are targeting coaches who have already made an impact on youngsters, with Nico Paz and Lamine Yamal standing out as clear examples of this philosophy.

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