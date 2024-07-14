As one of the most monumental signings in history, Real Madrid’s acquisition of Kylian Mbappe has dominated headlines this summer.

After his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended, the French superstar joined Los Blancos on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, Mbappe’s transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu was not exactly cheap, even if there was no transfer fee.

This contract highlights Real Madrid‘s financial strength and their desire to maintain their position as one of the world’s top teams.

It includes a reported signing-on bonus of $108 million and yearly earnings of $16 million after taxes for five years.

When he made the announcement, the 25-year-old described his move to the Madrid giants as “a dream come true”. But, given his results and performances at Euro 2024, this dream might become a difficult struggle.

His potential is undeniable; he scored 27 goals in 29 games for Ligue 1 and helped France reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024. However, how he will fit into Real Madrid’s current system is an open issue.

Positional clash: Mbappe vs Vinicius

A significant issue Real Madrid face is the positional clash between Mbappe and their current star, Vinicius.

The former thrives as a left-winger, the same position where Vinicius has excelled, becoming a Ballon d’Or contender and contributing 24 goals and 11 assists last season.

In the Euro 2024 semifinal against Spain, Mbappe’s lackluster performance from the left wing highlighted potential problems.

France’s attack only came to life when Bradley Barcola replaced Mbappe on the left, a substitution that brought more dynamism and effectiveness.

This scenario suggests that accommodating Mbappe might disrupt the balance that has been crucial to Real Madrid’s success. As a result, Carlo Ancelotti faces a tactical dilemma.

Dropping Vinicius to accommodate Mbappe on the left seems implausible given the Brazilian’s contributions and his chemistry with other key players like Jude Bellingham.

The Italian boss might consider shifting the Frenchman to a central role, but this solution is not straightforward.

With Karim Benzema’s departure, Bellingham effectively filled the central attacking role last season, thriving as a false nine and forming a potent partnership with Vinicius. Bellingham’s 23 goals and 13 assists were instrumental in Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League triumphs.

Moving Mbappe to the center could unsettle this productive dynamic.

Moreover, Mbappe has publicly expressed his preference for playing on the wing rather than as a central striker. His reluctance to play as a number nine was evident during his time at PSG, where he struggled to adapt to the central role when Neymar was on the wing.

The 25-year-old has stated he enjoys the freedom he has when playing for France, suggesting a potential challenge in convincing him to adapt to a new role in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe’s arrival shifts things in middle as well

Given these complexities, Ancelotti might revert to a 4-3-3 formation, which allows Mbappe, Vinicius, and Rodrygo to play together. However, this shift would necessitate benching one of the midfielders, Mundo Deportivo say.

With Bellingham and Federico Valverde being key starters, the choice would be between Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga for the third midfield spot. Tchouameni is likely to be favored for the deeper role, which could limit Camavinga’s playing time.

Ancelotti’s successful 4-4-2 diamond system last season, which maximized Bellingham’s abilities, might be abandoned to accommodate Mbappe. This change, while potentially beneficial in integrating the superstar, could disrupt the midfield balance that contributed to their double-winning campaign.

