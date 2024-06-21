The pursuit of a new striker for Milan entered a broader scope as it considers alternative options, including free agent Memphis Depay. This strategic shift comes amid challenges in finalizing a deal for Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna due to agent commission disputes.

Milan has already agreed on personal terms with Joshua Zirkzee, who has a $43 million release clause with Bologna. However, the deal has hit a snag due to the $16 million commission demanded by Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian. This significant commission fee has prompted Milan to explore other, potentially more cost-effective options.

Thus, one of the alternatives the Rossoneri are reportedly considering is Memphis Depay. He is currently a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Atletico Madrid. The 30-year-old Dutch forward has a wealth of experience, having played for notable clubs such as Manchester United, Lyon, and Barcelona before his stint in Spain.

Depay’s recent season saw him net nine goals and provide two assists, despite struggling with injuries that limited his playtime. His injury history and current salary demands, around $4.3 million net per season, are considerations for the Italian side. Nonetheless, Sky Italia says his availability as a free transfer adds a significant appeal; especially given his potential to bring depth and versatility to Paulo Fonseca’s new attack.

Serie A rival plans to interfere with Milan plans for Memphis Depay

Milan’s interest in Depay is not exclusive, as Fiorentina is also keen on acquiring him, Gazzetta dello Sport claim. The Viola views the Dutchman as a strong addition to their squad and have initiated talks to secure his services. The competition from Fiorentina adds a layer of urgency for Milan, who may need to act swiftly to fend off their Serie A rivals.

Moreover, Fiorentina‘s interest in other forwards, such as Genoa’s Mateo Retegui, indicates their aggressive stance in the transfer market. This dynamic compels the Rossoneri to carefully strategize their moves; especially to balance between financial prudence and the need to strengthen their attacking options effectively.

How did Depay fare at Atletico Madrid?

The 30-year-old confirmed his exit in late May, with both parties agreeing to terminate the final year of his contract. This decision followed two injury-affected seasons in Madrid, where he managed to score 13 goals in 40 appearances. His time at the Colchoneros was marked by inconsistency due to lower-leg injuries, yet he remains a capable forward, albeit not at his peak form.

Depay’s farewell message reflected his mixed feelings about leaving, suggesting that the circumstances could have been different. Despite these challenges, he expressed gratitude towards his teammates, club staff, and fans. Meanwhile, he did hint at future possibilities, including a return to PSV where he began his professional career.

AC Milan’s pursuit of a new striker is driven by the need to bolster their attacking lineup for the upcoming season. With the complexities surrounding Zirkzee’s transfer, the club’s interest in both Demirovic and Depay illustrates their proactive approach to navigating the transfer market.

