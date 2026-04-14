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Cesc Fabregas turns down joining Italy as head coach of the national team: ‘There is quite a lot of free time’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas looks on during the Serie A match.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesComo 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas looks on during the Serie A match.

Despite not being a coach with extensive experience, Cesc Fabregas is thriving in Serie A, leading Como 1907 into one of the most exciting teams in the league. Without signing world-class stars, he has managed to build a highly competitive squad, developing young players along the way. Given his strong impact, the Spaniard was linked as a potential candidate to become Italy’s head coach, but he firmly turned down the opportunity.

Being the head coach of a national team (Italy), I think that right now for me it would be a bit… I wouldn’t say boring, but there is quite a lot of free time between international breaks… I understand the criticism as well, also because it comes at a moment where, due to many circumstances, Italy have failed to qualify for the World Cup three times. So that probably has a stronger influence,” Cesc Fabregas said, via EFE.

At just 38 years old, Cesc is already one of the most promising coaches. Not only does he implement an attractive style of play, but he also promotes young talent. With Italy seeking a generational overhaul, Fabregas emerged as the strongest option, as he knows Italian soccer very well, which would represent a major boost for young talents like Francesco Camarda and could even help convince Nicolò Tresoldi, who currently plays for Germany’s youth setup.

Far from pursuing a similar profile to Fàbregas, the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) reportedly continues to prioritize Massimiliano Allegri, Roberto Mancini and Antonio Conte. While they are world-class coaches, they tend not to favor young players, but rather experienced veterans. As a result, Italy may face challenges in achieving a generational transition—something they urgently need after failing to qualify for the World Cup for three consecutive tournaments.

Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas reacts salutes the fans at the end of the Serie A match.

Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas reacts salutes the fans at the end of the Serie A match.

Cesc Fàbregas set to stay at Como 1907, complicating Arsenal

Cesc Fàbregas has managed to push Como 1907 into contention for a place in European competitions. In addition, he is a shareholder in the club, which means he maintains a very close connection to the project. Amid uncertainty surrounding Mikel Arteta, Arsenal had reportedly set their sights on him as a potential replacement. However, the 38-year-old coach has admitted that he is very happy at the Italian side.

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I see it as difficult, honestly. I repeat, you never know in soccer. I’m very happy at Como, I hope to stay at Como, and I’ve lived soccer life as a player. When you start thinking too much about tomorrow, something is not right… I’m very attached to this project, to this city, to everything we are building… So, absolute calm, I’m very happy,” Fàbregas said, via EFE.

Looking ahead to the 2026–27 season, Cesc could face a major challenge, as Real Madrid are reportedly aiming to bring back Nico Paz, the cornerstone of Como 1907. As a result, they may need to reshape their squad, seeking greater impact for the following season in European competitions. However, the Italian side appears well positioned to retain the Spanish coach, their greatest asset.

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