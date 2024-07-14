Atlanta United fans, brace yourselves for a change. The Five Stripes faithful will see an increase in season ticket prices for the 2025 MLS season, as reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The average ticket price will rise by $10 per match, translating to a 6% overall increase.

This price hike, detailed in a recent announcement by club president Garth Lagerwey, comes amid significant changes within the club, both on and off the field.

The new season-ticket package for 2025 will include 18 matches: 17 MLS games and one Leagues Cup home match.

The price adjustments will vary depending on the seating category. Club seats will see the most substantial increase, with an additional $10 per ticket per match; amounting to $180 more for the season.

Non-club seats will rise by an average of $2.70 per ticket per match, totaling an extra $48.60 for the season. Supporters section tickets will increase by $1.89 per ticket per match, resulting in a $34.02 total increase for the season.

Despite these increases, the club aims to maintain a balance between price and benefit. Lagerwey acknowledged, “I understand that some ticket-holders will be displeased by the increase.

We’re always looking at the balance, so price versus benefit, and we believe this is the right balance for us.”

Fan reaction has been mixed to the announcement.

What do Atlanta offer to renewing season ticket holders?

VP of Sales & Service Don Rovak expressed confidence in a high retention rate, expecting at least 90% of current season-ticket holders to renew.

Renewing season-ticket holders will continue to enjoy several benefits, including a free Apple MLS season pass.

The club will also cover tickets for away matches (excluding Inter Miami), a ticket transfer program, and a new buy-back program for unused tickets.

The buy-back program is particularly noteworthy. It allows fans to receive credits for the following season if they cannot attend specific matches. This initiative is part of the club’s broader effort to provide flexible options for their loyal supporters.

On-field challenges and how it affects club

Atlanta United currently sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, a position that has prompted significant changes within the team.

The club recently fired manager Gonzalo Pineda and sold key players Giorgos Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada. Another standout player, Caleb Wiley, is reportedly on the verge of being sold. Additionally, the team was eliminated from the US Open Cup by USL-side Indy Eleven.

Addressing these challenges, Lagerwey commented, “We have taken players away from the team, it’s not as good as it was two months ago. But this is such a cool opportunity now because now we get to do the fun stuff. Now we get to add the players that are going to be here for a long time.”

He reassured fans that the current phase is part of a longer-term strategy. “I get why people are nervous and are like, ‘Lagerwey has no idea,’ but I have done this before and with some decent results.

I would ask for folks to be patient and see how we emerge on the other side of not just this transfer window – I would say probably two to three away from the finished product of where I want to get us – but … we’ve gone through the subtracting part. And now we get to add, and adding parts I can assure you is a lot more fun than subtracting.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire.