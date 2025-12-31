Christian Pulisic’s Milan renewal update: New salary figures emerge as USMNT star’s future set to be decided ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Christian Pulisic’s 2025 was defined by momentum, responsibility, and a sense that his career has quietly entered a decisive phase. At club level, he has become indispensable; at international level, he remains the central attacking reference for his country heading toward a home World Cup. And yet, as debates rage over rankings, reputations, and recognition, another storyline is unfolding behind the scenes — one that could shape not only his immediate future, but also how he enters the 2026 tournament.

For the 27-year-old, the coming months are no longer just about form or fitness. They are about clarity. Milan must decide how far it is willing to go to secure the player who has carried its attack through one of the most demanding Serie A campaigns in recent memory. And Pulisic, in turn, must decide whether the project in Italy still matches his ambition as the World Cup approaches.

There was a time when Pulisic was viewed as a high-upside winger, capable of brilliance but still searching for consistency. That version of the American feels increasingly distant. In 2025, he delivered week after week, regardless of role, system, or circumstance.

Across all competitions this year, the USMNT international closed the calendar with 18 goals and seven assists, totaling 25 direct goal contributions before the holiday break. Those numbers were not inflated by weak opposition or secondary competitions. They came in Serie A title races, domestic finals, and high-pressure moments where Milan needed decisiveness rather than flair.

Efficiency over volume in an unforgiving league

Serie A in 2025 has offered little mercy. With Inter, Napoli, Roma, and Juventus all pressing relentlessly, the margin for error has been razor-thin. Milan’s position near the summit owes much to one constant: reliability in the final third. Pulisic has provided exactly that.

Despite missing time through injury, he sits among the league’s most efficient attackers, producing goals at a rate that rivals traditional No.9s while playing from wider or hybrid positions. According to Italian statistical aggregations via Fantacalcio, he currently leads Serie A in average player rating among all players with at least 50% appearances — a metric that rewards weekly influence rather than isolated highlights.

And yet, despite these numbers, Pulisic’s year has been strangely under-acknowledged outside Italy. His omission from The Guardian’s Top 100 Players of 2025 sparked widespread debate, particularly given the inclusion of peers with weaker statistical output. The controversy reinforced a familiar truth: players operating outside Europe’s loudest spotlight often have to do more to be seen as equals. For Milan’s hierarchy, however, the reality is simpler. They know exactly how valuable Pulisic has become.

New reported figures revealed

That brings the conversation to the real issue: renewal. Pulisic’s current contract runs until 2027, with an option that effectively extends control through 2028. On paper, this gives the Rossoneri breathing room. In practice, it does not remove urgency. A player entering his prime, delivering elite output, and approaching a World Cup on home soil carries enormous leverage — sporting and commercial.

The team reportedly understands this. After securing Alexis Saelemaekers’ renewal, attention has shifted toward their most decisive attacker. Talks are planned for the spring, once the club has completed its internal evaluation and financial projections.

Now, Calciomercato indicates that Pulisic’s new deal is expected to align with the club’s top salary bracket, mirroring the structure reserved for Milan’s attacking leaders such as Rafael Leao. Translated into U.S. currency, that would place his earnings around $6.5 million per year, with performance-based bonuses potentially pushing the total close to $7.5 million annually.

