Serie A
Christian Pulisic ends 2025 on top: Milan ace outperforms Lautaro Martinez as he dominates unexpected 2025 Serie A metric

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (left) and Lautaro Martinez (right)
Christian Pulisic (left) and Lautaro Martinez (right)

Christian Pulisic’s rise in Italy has been steady, but over the course of 2025, it has become impossible to ignore. In a Serie A season defined by razor-thin margins, relentless pressure, and a title race that refuses to settle, Pulisic ends the year ahead of Lautaro Martinez in one key area that quietly reshapes how influence is measured in the Italian top flight. For Milan and Inter alike, the battle at the summit has been fierce — and at the heart of it stand two forwards whose numbers increasingly define the league.

Mention Christian Pulisic and Lautaro Martinez in the same sentence today, and you are no longer talking about potential versus pedigree. You are referring to output, reliability, and the week-to-week impact. While Inter chases control and Milan chases balance, the American has emerged as one of the most decisive figures in the division.

Serie A in 2025 has once again proven unforgiving. The Rossoneri sit second, just one point behind the Nerazzurri, with Napoli, Roma, and Juventus never far away. In this environment, there is little room for spectacle without substance. Matches against lower-table sides are obligations, not opportunities — and mistakes are punished instantly.

This is precisely where Pulisic has distinguished himself. No longer just a dangerous wide attacker, the American star has become a stabilizing force. When rhythm falters or momentum wavers, he is the player Massimiliano Allegri’s side leans on. He scores when space is limited, assists when tempo slows, and provides clarity when matches turn chaotic.

The key metric revealed

Midway through the discussion, the statistic that truly defines his 2025 comes into focus. Christian Pulisic is the player who has been directly involved in the most goals in Serie A in 2025, surpassing even Lautaro Martinez. According to Opta, the American registered 21 goal involvements (14 goals, seven assists) across league play this calendar year.

This places him ahead of Inter’s captain, who managed 19 goal involvements (14 goals, five assists). Over the past three Serie A seasons, only Martinez has recorded more total goal contributions than Pulisic — 54 to the American’s 50 —, but in 2025 alone, the Milan star has edged the race.

That context matters. Pulisic has reached 50 Serie A goal contributions for Milan in just 80 league appearances, a remarkable return for a player who is not deployed as a traditional striker. Since arriving at San Siro in 2023, he has produced 31 goals and 19 assists in the league, numbers that place him firmly among Serie A’s elite.

