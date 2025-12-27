Trending topics:
Serie A
Christian Pulisic sets Serie A benchmark even Luka Modric can’t match: Milan hero leads the league in stunning key metric

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric of AC Milan.
© Jonathan Moscrop/Valerio Pennicino/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic and Luka Modric of AC Milan.

The final stretch of 2025 has arrived, and for Christian Pulisic, the closing weeks of the year feel less like winding down and more like a proving ground. With Luka Modric alongside him and the title race tightening by the week, Milan is navigating one of the most unforgiving Serie A campaigns in recent memory. Margins are thin, pressure is constant, and only consistency separates contenders from pretenders.

For Pulisic, this period has crystallized his role within the club. He is no longer simply a key contributor or a dangerous wide forward—he has become a stabilizing force in a league where mistakes are punished immediately. As the Rossoneri chase Inter at the summit and fend off Napoli, Roma, and Juventus, the American has emerged as the player Massimiliano Allegri’s side leans on when the race becomes chaotic.

Yet beyond goals, assists, and table positions, another indicator has quietly underlined just how influential Pulisic has been so far this season—one that places him even ahead of Modric, one of the most decorated midfielders of his generation.

Serie A in 2025 has once again proven unforgiving. Milan currently sits second, just one point behind Inter. However, recent setbacks have tightened the pressure. Thus, matches against lower-table opponents like Hellas Verona are not opportunities for spectacle, but obligations. Title contenders are expected to handle them efficiently.

And this is where Pulisic’s importance becomes clear. He is not simply producing moments; he is delivering reliability. When momentum wavers, he has been the club’s most consistent attacking outlet, the player trusted to steady performances rather than inflate them.

Christian Pulisic left chasing as Luka Modric rolls back the years: Milan star still setting the standard above USMNT ace, and even Lamine Yamal despite age gap

Christian Pulisic left chasing as Luka Modric rolls back the years: Milan star still setting the standard above USMNT ace, and even Lamine Yamal despite age gap

What sets Pulisic apart in Serie A

Midway through the campaign, the numbers reveal something striking. According to Italian sports papers aggregated by FantacalcioChristian Pulisic currently leads Serie A in average player rating among all players with at least 50% appearances this season. That is the key metric—one that quietly measures weekly influence rather than isolated highlights.

Pulisic tops the standings with an average rating of 6.7, edging out his own teammate Luka Modric on 6.6. In a league that values tactical discipline and consistency as much as flair, this distinction carries significant weight. This ranking is not built on reputation. It is earned week after week.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring

Christian Pulisic shines alone: Milan star reaches key 2025 milestone not even Luka Modric or Santiago Gimenez could hit

Christian Pulisic shines alone: Milan star reaches key 2025 milestone not even Luka Modric or Santiago Gimenez could hit

Why the numbers matter

Pulisic’s position at the top becomes even more impressive when context is added. In just 10 Serie A appearances, the former Chelsea attacker has already produced seven goals and two assists, totaling nine goal contributions. That efficiency stands out sharply when compared to others around him. Take Nico Paz of Como, who sits third in the ranking with a 6.57 rating. Paz has also recorded nine goal contributions—but across 15 matches, five more than Pulisic.

RankPlayerClubRating
1.Christian PulisicMilan6.70
2.ModricMilan6.60
3.Nico PazComo6.57
4.Mile SvilarRoma6.53
5.Marcus ThuramInter6.50
6.Kenan YildizJuventus6.50
7.Andre-Frank Zambo AnguissaNapoli6.50
8.Federico DimarcoMilan6.50
9.Alexis SaelemaekersInter6.50
10.Wladimiro FalconeLecce6.47

The comparison highlights a defining trait of Pulisic’s season: impact without excess. He does not need constant touches or relentless involvement to influence games. His contribution is decisive rather than decorative.

