Report: Mohamed Salah edges closer to Liverpool exit as he targets loan move to unexpected team in January 2026

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool gets up off the floor during the Premier League match.

Mohamed Salah has solidified his status as a Liverpool legend, becoming one of the team’s all-time leading scorers. However, his ongoing issues with coach Arne Slot seem to have pushed him out of the team’s plans, making his departure after nine years highly probable. In light of this, several Saudi Pro League teams have expressed interest in signing him at the end of the season, but Salah reportedly targets his loan move to an unexpected team in January 2026.

According to La Repubblica, the Reds might consider allowing Salah to leave in a loan move in the January 2026 . As he is not anticipated to be a starter, this move could save the team €12 million, equivalent to half of his salary. Reportedly, the Egyptian star dreams of a six-month return to AS Roma before making a definitive switch to the Saudi Pro League, where he could emerge as the new face of the league.

Despite showcasing his best form at Liverpool, it was Mohamed Salah’s tenure at AS Roma that truly transformed his career. After not fitting into Chelsea’s plans, the Egyptian joined the Italian side on loan in 2015, where he emerged as one of the top players in Serie A. Over 84 matches, he scored 34 goals and provided 21 assists. In that sense, a potential six-month return to the club would offer a significant opportunity for him to rediscover his peak form.

Even though Salah intends to leave the Reds as soon as possible, Alexander Isak’s injury could complicate his departure. With the Swedish forward ruled out for several months, head coach Arne Slot now lacks attacking options, making the Egyptian a potentially crucial player in the team’s lineup. However, the Egyptian is unlikely to accept a secondary role, which could intensify his push for an exit, possibly leading to a move to the Saudi Pro League or a return to AS Roma.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match.

Salah’s replacement at Liverpool shifts toward Manchester City

With Mohamed Salah’s possible departure looming, Liverpool did not appear rushed to find an immediate replacement in January 2026, as his exit was expected to come at the end of the 2025–26 season. However, Isak’s injury has accelerated the Reds’ plans. While the front office had already identified a former Premier League winger as a target, they could now be losing the race for his signing to Manchester City.

Along this current season, Antoine Semenyo has reportedly emerged as a top candidate to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. However, the Reds have slowed their pursuit, allowing Manchester City to become the frontrunners in securing his arrival in January 2026, according to reports from Fabrizio Romano. While Arne Slot’s team does not hold priority spot for the African star, they are reportedly still pursuing his signature.

