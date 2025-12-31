Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after a scolding from coach Mourinho, reveals Real Madrid icon Luka Modric

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo was coached by Jose Mourinho between 2010 and 2013.
© David Ramos/Jasper Juinen/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo was coached by Jose Mourinho between 2010 and 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric shared one of the most glorious periods in the history of Real Madrid, which is no small feat. However, before the success came, they experienced some disappointing years, including when Jose Mourinho was the head coach.

“It was him who wanted me at Real Madrid. Without Mourinho, I would never have arrived… I regret having him for only one season,” Modric admitted during a recent interview with Corriere della Sera. This happened in 2012, when the midfielder was standing out at Tottenham Hotspur and the coach was entering his third — and final — year with the Spanish giants.

Immediately, Modric reflected on that experience and described the coach’s personality and work ethic. “Mourinho is very direct with the players, but he is honest… he is special, as a coach and as a person,” he reflected. “He treated Sergio Ramos and a newcomer the same way: if he had to tell you something, he told you.”

Speaking of this, Modric recalled an unusual moment he witnessed at Real Madrid with Mourinho. “I saw him make Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the locker room, a man who gives everything on the field, because for once he didn’t chase the opposing full-back,” Luka revealed.

Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

That story, small as it may seem, demonstrates the enormous authority Mourinho had at that time, which allowed him to be tough even with Real Madrid’s most important players, especially Ronaldo, who had already won a Ballon d’Or by then.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: Who finished 2025 with more goals?

see also

Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo: Who finished 2025 with more goals?

Modric picks the best coach of his career, and it’s not Mourinho

Beyond the praise for Jose Mourinho, Luka Modric chose another name when asked about the best coach of his career during the same interview with Corriere della Sera. “He is number one,” said the Croatian midfielder about Carlo Ancelotti.

It’s hard to find the words. Because of who he is, not just his qualities on the bench, Modric explained, who worked with Ancelotti in two periods at Real Madrid, between 2013 and 2015, and then between 2021 and 2025. “I remember when I first met him. I was alone in the city. He called me and said, ‘Come, come have dinner with me.’ We talked for hours, about everything. Soccer, family, life. Normally, coaches don’t trust their players. He did.”

That close personal relationship also translated into results on the field. With Ancelotti as coach, Luka Modric won 15 titles at Real Madrid, including three UEFA Champions League trophies and two La Liga honors.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
José Mourinho issues strong warning to Chelsea ahead of return to London with Benfica in Champions League clash

José Mourinho issues strong warning to Chelsea ahead of return to London with Benfica in Champions League clash

Ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge as Benfica’s coach, José Mourinho issued a strong warning to Chelsea prior to their UEFA Champions League clash.

Karim Benzema to make sensational Europe return with Benfica? New boss Jose Mourinho gives clear eight-word reply to possible reunion with ex-Real Madrid star

Karim Benzema to make sensational Europe return with Benfica? New boss Jose Mourinho gives clear eight-word reply to possible reunion with ex-Real Madrid star

Karim Benzema and Jose Mourinho—two names forever tied to the golden era of Real Madrid—are once again being mentioned in the same breath.

Jose Mourinho makes honest admission after being appointed Benfica coach: ‘I made a mistake going to Fenerbahçe’

Jose Mourinho makes honest admission after being appointed Benfica coach: ‘I made a mistake going to Fenerbahçe’

After being unveiled as new SL Benfica coach, Jose Mourinho made a sharp message to his former club: "I made a mistake going to Fenerbahçe."

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly target a Manchester City star as free agent, echoing Luka Modric’s arrival

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly target a Manchester City star as free agent, echoing Luka Modric’s arrival

With Christian Pulisic leading the charge, AC Milan have emerged as one of the strongest teams in Serie A. Eyeing further enhancement of Massimiliano Allegri's roster, the Rossoneri are targeting a Manchester City star as a free agent, in a move reminiscent of Luka Modric's arrival.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo