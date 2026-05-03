Massimiliano Allegri backs Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan future: ‘Players like him are hard to find’

Christian Pulisic began the 2025-26 season as AC Milan’s undisputed leader, standing out both in goals and assists. Despite this, the USMNT star has experienced a noticeable drop in form, facing constant criticism and raising doubts about his continuity. In response, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has come out in defense of the 27-year-old star, making his support clear for extending his stay at the club.

“For the future, these difficulties won’t weigh he’s strong, he belongs to Milan, and players like him are hard to find. You have to evaluate the whole picture, not just the last season. Recently he’s lacked goals, but he’s done well,” AC Milan‘s Massimiliano Allegri said in the latest press conference.

With his contract with the Rossoneri running until 2027, with a unilateral option until 2028, Pulisic’s continuity has been an absolute priority for the front office. However, both parties have decided to pause all negotiations, aiming to fully focus on securing qualification for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League. Despite this, the USMNT star remains committed to staying, as he has Allegri’s backing.

Despite Massimiliano Allegri’s support, Christian Pulisic still needs to recover his best form, as he remains goalless in 2026 and continues to show an inconsistent level. With the 2026 World Cup just a few months away, he could use the tournament as a catalyst to rediscover his best version, aiming to make a decisive impact in the 2026-27 season, alongside new signings and a potentially renewed attacking setup for the Rossoneri.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Serie A match.

Christian Pulisic may be tempted to join Manchester United

Throughout the season, Christian Pulisic’s future has been linked with a potential return to the Premier League. While the USMNT star is expected to remain at AC Milan, Manchester United have reportedly decided to pursue his signing. After securing qualification for the 2026-27 Champions League, they are preparing for departures in attack, making the 27-year-old an ideal solution.

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According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have decided to prioritize the signing of Pulisic over Rafael Leão. Following the potential departure of Joshua Zirkzee, they are looking for a versatile player capable of fitting on both wings and in the attacking midfield role. In addition, the USMNT star has not made any progress in contract renewal talks with AC Milan, so they are looking to take advantage of the situation to complete his signing.