Christian Pulisic’s status for Sassuolo clash in Serie A emerges after USMNT star gets crucial vote of confidence from Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri

In the wake of Christian Pulisic‘s struggles, Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri has stepped in to defend the struggling striker ahead of their pivotal match against Sassuolo. The Serie A encounter carries major implications for Milan’s season, while the spotlight intensifies on Pulisic’s form and his role in the team.

The buildup to the meeting with Sassuolo carries weight beyond three points, with the Rossoneri navigating a delicate moment in their campaign. Results have slowed, performances have dipped, and the attacking line has lost its sharpness. Yet, within that uncertainty, Allegri has chosen to stand firmly behind one of his most scrutinized players.

Pulisic’s struggles are impossible to ignore, with the forward enduring a prolonged drought that stretches back months. He has not scored since December 2025 and has managed just one assist in that time, a stark contrast to his earlier impact. “He’s a very sensitive guy; the fact that he doesn’t score affects him more,” Allegri admitted earlier in the week.

“He’s a player who gets into tackles and struggles more; he suffers more from this.” Despite the lack of output, the issue runs deeper than individual form. Pulisic has often been deployed in roles that limit his natural strengths, leaving him searching for rhythm and confidence.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Tactical issues behind the struggles

Milan’s tactical setup has played a major role in shaping Pulisic’s season. The absence of a traditional center-forward has forced him into unfamiliar attacking responsibilities, often alongside Rafael Leao in a system that lacks balance. “I realize he is not entirely suited to this,” Allegri acknowledged. “We were without a center-forward.”

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This adjustment has reduced Pulisic’s effectiveness as a creator, pushing him into areas where he struggles to influence games. Milan’s attacking output has declined, with the team scoring multiple goals in only five of their matches in 2026, highlighting a broader issue beyond one player.

What did Allegri say about Pulisic?

Amid all the growing criticism, Allegri has remained unwavering in his support. “Pulisic is an important player for Milan and it’s difficult to find players as good as him,” he insisted in a recent press conference.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on prior a Serie A match

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He emphasized that individual form should not overshadow long-term value. “You don’t have to look at whether or not the players do well in a certain year, there are some values that don’t change,” he added, reinforcing his belief in the player’s quality.

At the same time, the manager has shifted focus toward collective responsibility. “Right now, you have to put personal goals to one side and work for the team because our final target is too important,” the experienced Italian stated, making it clear that the club’s objectives take priority over individual milestones.

Pulisic’s status for Sassuolo clash comes to light

However, as anticipation builds ahead of the Sassuolo clash, the key decision has now emerged. According to Sky Italia, Pulisic is expected to be benched for the upcoming match, with Allegri preparing changes in the attacking line.

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Instead, Christopher Nkunku is likely to start alongside Rafael Leao, signaling a tactical adjustment aimed at reigniting Milan’s attack. While this move may come as a setback for the American, it also offers him a chance to reset and potentially make an impact off the bench.

The possible decision would not diminish Pulisic’s importance, but it would underline the competitive pressure to step up within the squad. With only a handful of games remaining, every selection carries consequences.

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