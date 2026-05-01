Christian Pulisic on alert as Massimiliano Allegri reportedly shapes Milan’s future core: Is the USMNT star part of the 2026-27 plan?

The early outlines of Milan’s future are beginning to take shape, and Christian Pulisic finds himself under growing scrutiny as Massimiliano Allegri maps out what the club could look like in the 2026-27 season, with attacking uncertainty still lingering. While Milan remains on course for a Champions League spot, questions around consistency in attack continue to dominate internal discussions.

The club’s attack has struggled to deliver, with only one goal scored in the last four matches, highlighting a growing reliance on defensive stability rather than offensive firepower. The situation becomes more striking when viewed in context, as the team’s forwards continue to underperform collectively. Despite having multiple attacking options available, Milan has become increasingly predictable in the final third.

One of the key tactical issues has been the pairing of Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao, which continues to produce inconsistent results. While both are highly influential individually, their partnership has yet to function effectively in Allegri’s current system.

Pulisic’s workload remains heavy, often covering large areas of the pitch, while Leao continues to drift into central spaces without clear attacking coordination between the two. The imbalance has left Milan without a reliable attacking structure.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

Forward line that has stalled completely

The Serie A outfit’s broader attacking unit has also failed to produce goals consistently, with all five forward options experiencing significant dry spells. Players such as Christopher Nkunku, Santiago Gimenez, and Niclas Fullkrug have all struggled with fitness, form, or adaptation issues throughout the season.

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The struggles up front have been persistent and widespread, affecting every option available to Allegri. The entire attacking group has combined for 2,787 minutes without a goal, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Pulisic has become the symbol of that decline, enduring a long goal drought that stretches back months. “He’s a very sensitive guy; the fact that he’s not scoring affects him even more,” Allegri admitted after the recent Juventus tie, underlining the mental toll of the situation.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Serie A match.

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Milan’s 2026-27 blueprint under Allegri

Behind the scenes, Allegri is reportedly already working on a possible squad structure for the 2026-27 campaign, and the American star is projected to remain part of the core group in that plan. However, the surrounding attack is expected to undergo significant changes.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests Milan could move toward a more balanced system built around midfield control and a more traditional striker presence. The idea is to reduce pressure on individual forwards and create clearer attacking roles. In a projected lineup, Pulisic is still included, highlighting his importance even amid tactical uncertainty.

The club is reportedly targeting reinforcements such as Mario Gila, Leon Goretzka, Javi Guerra, and Alexander Sorloth, indicating a shift toward physicality, balance, and clearer attacking structure.

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How Milan could look in 2026-27

Where Pulisic fits into Allegri’s long-term vision

Despite recent criticism, Pulisic is still viewed differently compared to other forwards in the squad, particularly when discussions shift toward squad planning beyond the current season. Allegri has acknowledged that tactical structure plays a role in the American’s struggles, especially in formations lacking a traditional striker.

As the Italian tactician explained, “Playing without a true centre-forward, Chris struggles more, but I have to try to balance the team.” This has shaped internal thinking, with the Rossoneri considering how to rebuild the attack in a way that better suits his strengths as a wide or supporting forward.

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