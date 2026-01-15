Trending topics:
Pulisic could lose a teammate as an AC Milan star has reportedly received a strong offer from a European team

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia match.
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia match.

Although AC Milan started the 2025-26 season in top form, they have lost their lead in Serie A after a string of poor results. In light of this, serious problems in attack and defense have resurfaced, with Christian Pulisic now going three consecutive games without scoring. In addition, the Rossoneri could lose an important player, as he has received a significant offer from a European team.

According to Nicolò Schira on X, formerly Twitter, Galatasaray have shown strong interest in AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana. The Frenchman has reportedly received an imposing offer of €5 million per season on a four-year contract from the Turkish club. However, the Rossoneri will not let him leave easily and are reportedly asking for around €30 million for his transfer.

Far from being tempted by the strong financial offer, Fofana is not particularly open to leaving AC Milan, as he is a regular starter and a key piece for the team alongside Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric, Schira reports. Still, the Rossoneri are not completely closed to a sale in case a strong economic proposal arrives, as reports indicate that there are no players hold true untouchable status.

Faced with the difficulty of securing the French star’s arrival in the coming weeks, the Turkish team has set its sights on another Serie A star. Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu has been identified as another target for Galatasaray. In fact, both teams recently held a meeting about the midfielder, reports Ertan Süzgün. Unlike the Rossoneri, the Nerazzurri are reportedly willing to let the player go for €20 million, making Fofana’s possible arrival less certain.

AC Milan&#039;s Youssouf Fofana

Youssouf Fofana of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match.

Not Fofana: AC Milan reportedly negotiating exit of key midfielder

While Youssouf Fofana‘s future has been called into question, the Frenchman’s departure is not entirely straightforward. However, AC Milan remain open to making radical changes to their roster ahead of the 2026-27 season due to the team’s lack of consistency. Given this, the Italian side is reportedly negotiating the possible departure of a midfielder who is important to coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Mike Maignan’s future unclear as AC Milan reportedly hit an obstacle in French star’s contract renewal talks

see also

Mike Maignan’s future unclear as AC Milan reportedly hit an obstacle in French star’s contract renewal talks

According to Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are negotiating the possible departure of Ruben Loftus-Cheek with Juventus in exchange for Federico Gatti. Although the Englishman is a player much appreciated by Allegri, the coach is pushing for the arrival of the Italian defender as he considers him a very consistent player. However, there are no official negotiations for this exchange yet, but progress could be made towards the end of January 2026.

