Christian Pulisic left on edge: Luka Modric targets Milan comeback before 2026 World Cup as possible injury return date emerges

There are moments in a season when everything seems to hinge on one absence, and this is where both Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric find themselves as Milan navigates a tense run-in. The Italian club is chasing stability, yet uncertainty surrounds one of its most influential figures, with developments behind the scenes hinting at a potential late twist before this summer’s World Cup.

Milan’s recent stumble against Sassuolo exposed just how important Modric has become to the system. The 2-0 defeat not only dented its UEFA Champions League hopes but also highlighted a lack of control in midfield, an area usually dictated by the Croatian’s composure and intelligence.

Without him, the Rossoneri struggled to impose themselves, conceding early and losing further ground after a red card disrupted their rhythm. The absence of their experienced playmaker left the side looking disconnected, with few answers to Sassuolo’s tempo and movement.

That defeat has tightened the race for a top-four finish, with rivals circling and pressure building ahead of the final stretch. For a team that once looked comfortable, the margin for error has suddenly disappeared.

The injury that changed the picture

Modric’s setback came at the worst possible time, following a facial injury that required surgery after an aerial collision. Initially, the expectation was clear: his season with Milan was over, allowing him to focus entirely on recovery ahead of international duty.

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However, the situation has evolved in recent days, with fresh reports suggesting that the story may not be finished just yet. As confirmed by Antonio Vitiello of MilanNews.it, the midfielder has already returned to the training environment, signaling a determination to remain involved during a decisive period.

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His presence at the training ground has lifted spirits, even if only symbolically for now. Milan’s staff are carefully monitoring his progress, aware that any decision carries both short-term and long-term implications.

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Surprise twist as Modric’s possible comeback window emerges

The narrative takes a dramatic turn in the middle of this story, as reports from Italy point to a potential comeback that few expected. According to multiple outlets, including Sky Italia, La Gazzetta dello Sport, and MilanNews.it, Modric is now targeting a return for the final league match against Cagliari on May 24, possibly wearing a protective mask to manage the injury.

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This development changes the entire outlook for the Rossoneri’s closing fixtures. What once seemed like a campaign without their midfield leader could now include one last appearance, offering both tactical value and emotional lift.

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There is still caution surrounding the idea, as medical clearance and the player’s own confidence will ultimately decide the outcome. Yet the mere possibility has already shifted the mood within the club.

What it means for Pulisic and Milan

For Pulisic, the situation carries added significance as he has struggled to fit into Milan’s attacking structure ever since the start of 2026. In the first part of the season, American was one of the team’s key performers, and the potential return of Modric could restore balance behind him, easing creative pressure.

Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates the victory after during the Serie A match.

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At the same time, Milan’s broader ambitions are tied to this delicate moment. Champions League qualification remains essential, not only for prestige but also for influencing Modric’s future at the club, with contract discussions still unresolved.

The Croatian, now approaching the twilight of his career, is weighing his next step carefully. A return before the season ends would send a strong message about his fitness and intent ahead of what is expected to be his final World Cup.