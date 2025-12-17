Christian Pulisic could be Milan’s secret weapon: Why USMNT star emerges as Massimiliano Allegri’s X-Factor for Italian Super Cup glory in January deja vu

There is something about late December-early January soccer in the Middle East that seems to awaken a different edge in Christian Pulisic. As Milan prepares to return to Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup, the American forward finds himself once again at the center of expectations, belief, and unfinished ambition. The club arrives with fewer doubts than a year ago, a more stable technical structure, and a squad that now understands what it takes to survive chaos and turn it into silverware.

January 2025 was not elegant. It was emotional, frantic, and unpredictable. Yet when the dust settled in Riyadh, the Rossoneri stood victorious — and the memory of that night still resonates inside the dressing room. This time, the objective is not merely survival, but confirmation. Milan’s Italian Super Cup triumph last season came at a moment when the club was adrift. A coaching change had just been made, uncertainty surrounded the squad, and rivals looked stronger on paper. What followed, however, was a display of character that had been missing for years.

The semifinal against Juventus demanded nerve. The final against Inter required defiance. Twice, Milan fell behind. Twice, they refused to fold. And when the pressure was at its highest, Pulisic delivered. La Gazzetta dello Sport captured the moment perfectly, recalling his influence with a headline that still echoes today: “The Super Man. Milan, remember Riyadh? The devilish Pulisic wants to do it again.”

Those words were not an exaggeration. The American scored a pressure-laden penalty in the semifinal and struck again in the final, keeping Milan alive before the late, dramatic winner arrived. It was a tournament where moments mattered — and Pulisic created them.

Why Pulisic remains Milan’s Super Cup difference-maker

Much has changed since then. The questions around the bench are gone. The instability that plagued the club has eased. The San Siro outfit enters this Super Cup campaign with a clearer identity and a more settled hierarchy. Yet the responsibility remains familiar. Under Massimiliano Allegri, the expectation is not improvisation, but control. Allegri himself is chasing a fourth Supercoppa, and he knows tournaments like this hinge on decisive individuals rather than flawless systems. Once again, that burden falls quietly back on the 27-year-old American forward.

It is here that the real reason becomes clear. Pulisic’s value in this Super Cup lies in his timing. He does not dominate matches for 90 minutes. He does not require constant involvement. Instead, he arrives precisely when the club needs clarity — penalties, rebounds, second phases, transitional moments when structure dissolves. That was the pattern the last time in January. And it remains the pattern now, in December.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates his goal that was later disallowed

Despite a stop-start season marked by injuries and illness, the USMNT star remains Milan’s most reliable finisher, already sitting on nine goals — a number that should arguably be higher. Even when his fitness wavers, his output remains consistent. His flu-burdened performance against Torino, when he scored twice off the bench after feeling “dead” the day before, reinforced that reality. The Super Cup demands exactly that kind of player: one who can enter chaos and simplify it.

From winger to second striker: Quiet evolution

Pulisic’s transformation has been subtle but profound. No longer restricted to the wing, he now operates closer to the goal, drifting between lines, arriving late in the box, and finishing with minimal touches. Ending the year as Milan’s top scorer is no longer a stretch — it is a logical outcome.

Allegri sees this evolution not as reinvention, but refinement. The American’s ability to read moments, rather than force actions, makes him ideal for short tournaments where margins are unforgiving.