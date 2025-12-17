PSG vs. Flamengo: Ousmane Dembele’s side could still steal ‘world champion’ status from Chelsea, and FIFA is all to blame

The global soccer spotlight turns once again to the Middle East as Ousmane Dembele and his teammates prepare to lead Paris Saint-Germain into another defining night on the international stage. For the Parisian club, this match carries symbolism that goes far beyond a single trophy, touching on prestige, legacy, and global recognition. The opponent is Flamengo, the pride of South American soccer, and the setting is Doha — a city that has already hosted some of the sport’s most significant moments in recent years.

Yet the intrigue surrounding this final runs deeper than the teams involved. There is confusion, debate, and curiosity around what this match actually represents — and how PSG could still claim a form of global supremacy despite another club officially holding soccer’s highest crown. That puzzle is at the heart of this encounter.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 final brings together the reigning Champions League holder and the Copa Libertadores holder, continuing a tradition that stretches back decades under different formats and names. For the Ligue 1 champion, this is an opportunity to add yet another trophy to an already historic season. On the other hand, for Flamengo, it represents a chance to reclaim international glory and reaffirm South America’s competitive relevance on the global stage.

Both clubs arrive motivated by unfinished business. PSG is still carrying the memory of a previous global final defeat, while the Brazilian side aims to emulate the legendary achievements of Brazilian clubs that once dominated world soccer.

The French side enters the final riding a wave of individual and collective recognition. Ousmane Dembele, fresh off being named FIFA’s Best Men’s Player, has been central to the club’s transformation. His 35 goals and 16 assists last season, combined with PSG’s first-ever Champions League triumph, have elevated the club into a new historical bracket.

The confusion around ‘World Champions’ title — explained

Here lies the mystery that has puzzled many fans: how might the Parisians become world champions when Chelsea already holds that title? The answer lies in FIFA’s restructuring of global club competitions.

In 2022, FIFA officially transformed the traditional annual Club World Cup into a new 32-team tournament held every four years. Chelsea won the first edition of this expanded event and is therefore the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champion.

A detailed view of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final gold medal

However, FIFA simultaneously preserved the annual intercontinental competition, renaming it the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. According to FIFA regulations, this tournament is considered a continuation of the original Club World Cup lineage, maintaining the tradition of annual continental champions facing off.

FIFA’s rulebook explicitly states: “Each participating club recognises that the competition is a continuation of the annual FIFA Club World Cup.” That distinction means PSG can still earn recognition as the world’s best club at this moment, even while Chelsea retains the title from the expanded tournament.

Why does the European champion start in the final?

Another key change lies in tournament structure. Due to European dominance — 17 wins in 21 finals since 2005 — FIFA granted the UEFA champion direct passage to the final, reducing fixture congestion and acknowledging competitive imbalance.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with the Intercontinental Cup

The other confederations battle through preliminary rounds, including the Derby of the Americas, before earning the right to challenge Europe’s representative. This year, Flamengo navigated that path successfully, setting up the final clash in Qatar — a neutral venue that has now become synonymous with intercontinental finals.