The European scoring charts have taken on an unexpected shape in recent weeks, with Christian Pulisic joining names such as Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane in discussions that were once reserved only for the continent’s most reliable finishers. Milan’s resurgence has placed the American at the heart of one of the most unlikely scoring trends of the season, and his latest performance may have shifted the balance of power in Serie A’s title race.

The match against Torino had begun in disaster for the league leader. The home side, aggressive and direct, jumped to a 2-0 lead inside 17 minutes. Milan looked shaken, pinned back, and at risk of losing its unbeaten run. But almost as quickly, hope re-emerged. Adrien Rabiot stunned the stadium with a long-range strike that ignited the comeback, and soon after, with Rafael Leao injured, and Milan forced to reshuffle, the night opened a door for Pulisic.

Introduced in the 66th minute, Pulisic scored with his first touch, finishing from close range after a sharp cross delivered by Alexis Saelemaekers. Torino — already fragile defensively — was rocked by the sudden change in tempo, and Milan capitalized. Ten minutes later, the American star struck again. He completed the comeback with a calm finish inside the box, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 triumph that restored the Rossoneri’s place at the top of Serie A.

The detail that made the brace even more remarkable? Pulisic later admitted he had played while unwell. “Two days ago, I was truly dead; today I felt much better,” he told Sky Italia. “Yesterday, we didn’t know if I could play, but this morning I felt better. I’m happy with the goals — the important thing was to win the match.” Assistant coach Marco Landucci confirmed the situation, saying, “Pulisic had a fever of 39 the other day, and he was crucial to today’s victory.”

Where Pulisic now stands among Europe’s elite

According to Opta Paolo, Pulisic’s scoring frequency this season places him above Robert Lewandowski and behind only Harry Kane across Europe’s top five leagues. The key figure: The 27-year-old averages a goal every 64 minutes in Serie A — a pace surpassed only by the Englishman’s astonishing 59-minute ratio.

That efficiency has pushed him level with Lautaro Martinez atop the Serie A scoring table, and his nine goals in 12 games in all competitions have set a personal career milestone. As Milan prepares for Sassuolo and the Italian Super Cup, the storyline now stretches beyond domestic results. Pulisic’s scoring rate places him among Europe’s most efficient attackers, and the comparison with Kane has sparked curiosity about how far the American can push his numbers across the season.