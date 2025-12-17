Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s Argentina did what? Emiliano Martinez drops incredible 2022 FIFA World Cup confession, and it’s pure gold

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Adidas Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi (L) and adidas Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez (R)
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesAdidas Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi (L) and adidas Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez (R)

When Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in December 2022, the moment belonged to an entire country as much as it did to the players on the pitch. Lionel Messi’s crowning achievement and Emiliano Martinez’s heroics in goal completed a journey that had stretched across decades of longing, heartbreak, and unfulfilled destiny. For La Albiceleste, this was not simply a soccer victory; it was emotional closure.

The national team had arrived in Qatar burdened by history. Generations had lived in the shadow of 1986, with every talented squad judged against Diego Maradona’s legacy. Lost finals in 2014, 2015, and 2016 left scars that went deeper than sport. By 2022, the dream was no longer just to win—it was to finally be free from the weight of expectation.

What followed was a tournament defined by resilience rather than perfection. Argentina stumbled early, suffered often, but grew stronger with every test. And behind the scenes, as has now been revealed, the atmosphere inside the squad was far more human—and far more surprising—than anyone could have imagined.

By the time the tournament reached its decisive stages, Messi had become the emotional compass of the team. His performances combined brilliance with vulnerability, leadership with humility. Goals, assists, and decisive moments flowed, but so did responsibility. Every word he spoke carried weight.

Diego Maradona lifting the 1986 World Cup.

Diego Maradona lifting the 1986 World Cup.

Yet, according to Emiliano Martinez, the environment around Messi was not one of fear or suffocating seriousness. On the contrary, the group found ways to release tension and stay connected, even on the eve of the most intense matches imaginable. This balance—between focus and freedom—would become one of Argentina’s greatest hidden strengths.

The unbelievable story revealed

In the middle of reflecting on Argentina’s journey, Martinez finally shared the anecdote that left fans stunned. “Before the game against the Netherlands, we were playing basketball until two in the morning, and the game was the next day at 10:00 PM. I won,” the goalkeeper revealed with a laugh.

Yes, on the eve of the World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands, one of the most emotionally charged matches of the tournament, a dozen Argentina players stayed up until 2:00 AM playing basketball at their training base.

The match itself would later become known as the “Battle of Lusail”—a brutal, chaotic encounter that Argentina eventually won on penalties. But hours before that drama unfolded, the squad was laughing, competing, and unwinding like friends rather than soldiers awaiting battle. This revelation stunned many supporters, but it perfectly illustrated the team’s mentality: calm, united, and unafraid.

A World Cup winner and Lionel Messi&#039;s teammate in the Argentina national team is reportedly set to join Tigres UANL.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy

Martinez, Messi, and humor under pressure

Martinez also revealed how humor played a crucial role—especially when Messi was at his most serious. “We were in a room with lots of people, and Leo said to us, ‘We can’t let this one get away,’” Martinez recalled. “When Leo was being very serious, I would make jokes.” Then came the line that broke the tension. “I said, ‘Leo, don’t be a coward, let’s play like we do in every final.’ And they all started laughing their heads off.”

The image is striking: Messi delivering a solemn message before a defining moment, only for Martinez to disarm the room with humor. It was not disrespect—it was instinct. The Aston Villa shot-stopper understood that the team needed to breathe, to feel normal, to remain human. “Before the final team talk, I start crying,” he added. “It helps relieve tension and keeps the group united.

