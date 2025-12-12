Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic reborn and unleashed in 2025: How Massimiliano Allegri turned the USMNT star into Milan’s ultimate clutch weapon

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (L) and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri (R).

From the moment Christian Pulisic arrived in Italy, there was a sense that Milan had found something special. Yet even with his early goals and flashes of brilliance, few could have predicted just how central the American would become under Massimiliano Allegri in his third season at San Siro. With Allegri back on the bench and Milan reshaped around a new tactical identity, a different version of Pulisic has emerged—one that feels calmer, sharper, and devastatingly efficient. It is a transformation that has quietly redefined the Rossoneri’s attack and pushed the Rossoneri back into the title conversation.

Pulisic has always carried expectations, whether in Germany, England, or now in Italy. Since joining Milan in the summer of 2023, he has steadily grown into one of the club’s most reliable performers. This season, however, his impact has gone beyond aesthetics and work rate. The 27-year-old forward has become the club’s most decisive player, not just because of his goals, but because of when and how they arrive.

In Serie A alone, the American has already scored seven goals in just nine league appearances, adding nine goals in 12 matches across all competitions. That output places him level with the league’s elite scorers—remarkable for a player who is not a traditional striker. His goal-per-minute ratio of one every 64 minutes is among the best in Europe, trailing only Bayern’s Harry Kane among players with at least five league goals this season, according to Opta Paolo.

Statistics underline just how efficient he has become. Compared to last season, he is touching the ball less, attempting fewer dribbles and crosses, and recording fewer recoveries. On paper, it suggests reduced involvement. In reality, it reflects something else entirely: precision.

Tweet placeholder

With just 14 total shots, 10 on target, Pulisic has converted seven league goals. His average match rating stands at 6.67, supported by 1.78 chances created per game and a steady contribution in possession. More importantly, he has delivered when the Red and Blacks needed him most—deciding matches against Napoli, Inter, and Torino during a crucial stretch of the season.

What changed under Allegri

Midway through the campaign, the reason for this leap has become clearer. Massimiliano Allegri’s tactical adjustments subtly altered Pulisic’s role without drastically changing his average positioning. While he is officially listed as one of the two forwards in Allegri’s 3-5-2, heat maps published by La Gazzetta dello Sport show that Pulisic often drifts left, operating in spaces where he feels most natural.

Christian Pulisic’s heatmaps

Christian Pulisic’s heatmaps at Milan

This freedom has proven decisive. In previous seasons, the USMNT star often hugged the right flank. Now, with Rafael Leao rarely starting alongside him, he has room to attack from the left, cut inside, and finish with confidence.

In fact, the report adds thatthe experienced Italian tactician has not asked Pulisic to do more—he has asked him to do less, but better. By reducing his defensive burden and giving him freedom of movement, Allegri has turned Pulisic into a pure match-winner, a player who conserves energy and strikes with ruthless timing. Perhaps the most telling aspect of his evolution is not found in heat maps or spreadsheets. It is found in moments.

He scored the winner against Napoli. He punished Inter. He carried Milan back from the brink against Torino, even while battling illness. As La Gazzetta dello Sport noted, this version of Pulisic separates excellent players from winners—those who deliver not just consistently, but decisively. Despite injuries and a demanding schedule, he remains Milan’s reference point in attack and, at times, its emotional leader on the pitch.

