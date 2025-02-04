Sergio Conceicao has found himself at the center of controversy just a month into his tenure as Milan’s head coach, with reports emerging that key players—including Christian Pulisic—are unhappy with his approach. Despite delivering silverware in the form of an Italian Super Cup triumph, speculation has already begun about a potential split between the Portuguese manager and the club at the end of the season.

Rumors of unrest have been fueled by sources in Italy who claim that several of Milan’s biggest stars are struggling to adapt to Conceicao’s methods. His demanding training sessions and strict personality have reportedly caused friction within the squad. While the Rossoneri’s form has been inconsistent—three wins, two draws, and two losses since their Super Cup victory—the dissatisfaction appears to go beyond just results.

Tensions in Milan’s dressing room?

One of the most notable incidents reportedly took place after Milan’s 3-2 victory over Parma, when the Portuguese boss was seen having a heated exchange with now-former club captain Davide Calabria on the pitch. Calabria, who was at the San Siro for over a decade, moved to Bologna on Deadline Day, and many believe his potential departure is tied to the tension with his new coach.

Meanwhile, striker Alvaro Morata, who had only recently joined Milan, was mentioned in reports of discontent. Due to his circumstances, he was loaned to Galatasaray, and the Serie A giant subsequently signed Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord. The friction within the squad appears to extend beyond just individual disagreements, with La Repubblica describing the atmosphere at Milanello as having an ‘air of revolution’.

Among the most concerning names linked to the dressing-room divide are Christian Pulisic and Theo Hernandez, two of Milan’s most vital players. Pulisic, a key figure in the club’s attack and a major draw for the club’s American fanbase is reportedly uncomfortable with the manager’s strict style. Theo Hernandez, widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world, is also said to be among those questioning Conceicao’s approach.

The speculation has raised alarms about Milan’s long-term stability. If key figures like Pulisic and Hernandez are unhappy, it could force the club into a difficult decision regarding their head coach.

What did Conceicao say about exit rumors?

Despite the reports, Conceicao appeared unfazed when addressing the speculation after Milan’s 1-1 draw with Inter. When asked about his future, he dismissed the rumors with humor, saying: “There have been rumors about my future, but I’ve just arrived. I still have the luggage in my car and they [the media] want to send me away already.”

He went on to emphasize the team’s mentality after conceding a 93rd-minute equalizer against their rivals, stating: “There has been a lot of noise, but some things are not true. The important thing was to prove personality, ambition, and desire to win a game that meant more than a game. We must have this consistency in the league and other competitions.”