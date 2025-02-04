Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of all time, has taken steps to show his admiration for one of Real Madrid stars’ abilities. Despite having seen his fair share of exceptional players throughout his nine stellar years at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Portuguese legend has taken notice of a promising young talent. Who could this player be? None other than Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has been enjoying another outstanding individual campaign with Los Blancos, continuing to showcase his immense talent in both domestic and European competitions. Following his La Liga Player of the Season triumph in 2023-24, the England international has maintained his high standards, directly contributing to 20 goals in 30 appearances so far this season.

With such consistent excellence, it’s no surprise that the former Borussia Dortmund star has drawn comparisons to some of soccer’s greatest midfielders. But according to Cristiano Ronaldo, Bellingham most closely resembles an iconic figure in Real Madrid’s history: Zinedine Zidane.

Ronaldo’s high praise for Bellingham

Speaking in an interview with El Chiringuito, Ronaldo was asked for his thoughts on Bellingham’s rapid rise at Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did not hesitate to liken the Englishman to Zidane, one of the greatest midfielders the sport has ever seen. “I really like Jude Bellingham. He reminds me of Zidane. He is still very young and has his whole future ahead of him. He will bring a lot to Real Madrid.”

Ronaldo’s admiration for the Englishman is not without merit. At just 20 years old, the Englishman has already made a significant impact at Madrid, showing a level of maturity and composure far beyond his years. His ability to control the midfield, score crucial goals, and create opportunities for his teammates has cemented his place as one of the best young players in world soccer.

The Portuguese veteran, who played under Zidane during his time in Madrid, clearly sees something special in Bellingham. While the young Englishman still has a long way to go to match the Frenchman’s legendary status, he has already won La Liga and the Champions League with Madrid, putting him on the path to greatness.

“I think Bellingham has a long way to go. He reminds me of Zidane, who played very beautifully and was a great player. Bellingham is only 21 years old, there are many opportunities ahead. This young man will become a real star”, he added.

Why does Bellingham remind Ronaldo of Zidane?

The comparison to Zidane is particularly significant given the legendary Frenchman’s stature at Real Madrid. Zidane, who played for Los Blancos between 2001 and 2006, was widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted and influential midfielders of his generation. His composure on the ball, ability to dictate play, and knack for scoring spectacular goals set him apart as a soccer genius.

What makes the comparison even more fitting is that Bellingham now wears Zidane’s iconic No.5 shirt—a number that carries great weight at Real Madrid. Since his €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, Bellingham has embraced the responsibility that comes with the legendary jersey, putting in performances that mirror Zidane’s brilliance.