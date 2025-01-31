Just one month into his tenure as Milan’s head coach, Sergio Conceicao is already facing reports of unrest in the dressing room. Several sources, including Italian outlets La Repubblica and Tuttosport, claim that some of Milan’s biggest stars—including Christian Pulisic and Theo Hernandez—are dissatisfied with the Portuguese’s strict methods.

While the 50-year-old boss started strong, securing Italian Super Cup victories over Juventus and Inter, Milan’s recent form has been inconsistent. The team has recorded three wins, one draw, and two losses since their Super Cup triumph, including a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. However, it is not just the results that are concerning—tensions behind the scenes seem to be boiling over.

Tensions in Milan’s dressing room

Reports suggest that multiple Milan players have clashed with Conceicao, including captain Davide Calabria, the ongoing Alvaro Morata, Pulisic, and Theo Hernandez.

One of the most publicized incidents occurred after Milan’s 3-2 victory over Parma when Conceicao was seen arguing with Calabria on the field following the final whistle. Calabria, a long-time Milan player and club captain, is now reportedly close to joining Bologna, with many speculating that his exit is linked to this clash.

Similarly, Tuttosport claims that Alvaro Morata—who joined Milan only recently—has also had problems with the manager’s approach. The Spaniard is now heavily linked with a move to Galatasaray, potentially finalizing his transfer if Milan secures Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord.

Adding to the tension, Pulisic and Theo—two of Milan’s most crucial players—are said to be uncomfortable with Conceicao’s hard-line personality and demanding training sessions. Repubblica described the atmosphere at Milanello as having an “air of revolution”, with suggestions that more players could follow Morata and Calabria out the door this summer.

Given Pulisic’s importance to the team’s American fanbase and Hernandez’s status as one of the best left-backs in the world, their reported dissatisfaction raises concerns about the club’s long-term stability.

Could Conceicao’s future be in jeopardy?

Amid growing concerns, Tuttosport claims that Sunday’s Debry Della Madonnina against Inter could be a make-or-break moment for Conceicao. Some voices within the club are reportedly already pushing for ex-Juventus boss Max Allegri to replace him should the situation continue to deteriorate.

If the Rossoneri fail to secure a positive result in the derby, they could soon find themselves searching for their third head coach for the 2024-25 season. Conceicao only arrived in December on a contract running until June 2026, but the club retains an option to terminate his deal at the end of the season.

Are reports exaggerated?

While multiple Italian outlets claim internal tensions at San Siro, not everyone is convinced. Some X (formerly Twitter) users have dismissed these rumors, suggesting that they are being blown out of proportion. One fan questioned the validity of the reports, saying: “Is Conceicao burning all his bridges? Ok, having problems with Theo is understandable, but Pulisic? One of the few pulling his weight and honoring our shirt. I wish the others gave us 50% of his work rate.”

Another fan added: “Don’t believe La Repubblica. The problem was between Conceicao and Morata, no one else got involved. Pulisic is a very calm person, and he even appeared in press conferences with Sergio, laughing a lot.”

A third user argued: “I don’t believe Pulisic is one of those against Conceicao now or ever. He is a serious professional, not a 5-year-old brat. Surely, however, more than a few will not appreciate Conceicao’s harsh methods, but this was predictable. A group rotten to the core.”

Adding to this skepticism, Pulisic himself recently spoke positively about Conceicao’s impact on Milan. Just days ago, the USMNT winger said: “He brings more intensity, 100%. I think he has changed this spirit a little: it’s important for us, we don’t have much time to train because we play every three days.” If Pulisic were truly unhappy, it seems unlikely that he would praise his coach so openly.