Milan made a huge statement in the winter transfer window, completing five key signings that could reshape their tactical setup under new head coach Sergio Conceicao. With the arrival of Joao Felix, Santiago Gimenez, and Kyle Walker among all, Milan now has more attacking firepower and defensive solidity, leading to speculation about how the team will line up for the remainder of the season.

Conceicao wasted no time in integrating the new arrivals, moving training to the afternoon to ensure they are ready for the upcoming Coppa Italia quarter-final clash against Roma. With changes expected across the squad, the Rossoneri could be looking at a new system and a fresh tactical approach in both Serie A and the Champions League.

With five new players arriving—Walker, Gimenez, Joao Felix, Warren Bondo, and Riccardo Sottil—Milan has to make some difficult decisions regarding their squad list for the Champions League knockout stage playoffs.

UEFA regulations allow clubs to register a maximum of three new players for the latter rounds, which meant that the Italian giant’s management has to leave two signings out. Thus, they would likely opt to register Walker, Joao Felix, and Gimenez, while Warren Bondo and Riccardo Sottil would be omitted. These three will replace Ismael Bennacer, Noah Okafor, and Morata, who are no longer part of the squad.

For Serie A, however, all new arrivals are eligible, including Bondo and Sottil. The squad has also been updated to reinstate Emerson Royal, who had been left out of the previous Serie A squad list due to space limitations. His return, however, comes with a caveat—he is still recovering from a calf injury and may not be available immediately.

How Milan’s starting XI will change

Milan’s reinforcements in attack and defense provide Conceicao with greater depth and tactical flexibility. The biggest changes will be seen in the final third, where the arrival of Felix and Gimenez adds new dimensions to the team’s attacking options.

As reported by MilanNews and Sky Italia, the starting lineup is set for a transformation. In goal, Mike Maignan remains the undisputed No.1, while the backline will feature Kyle Walker on the right and Theo Hernandez on the left, with Fikayo Tomori and Strahinja Pavlovic as the preferred center-back pairing.

In midfield, Youssouf Fofana and Tijjani Reijnders will maintain their places, ensuring stability in the center of the pitch. The most notable change comes in the attacking midfield, where Joao Felix will take over the No.10 role in Conceicao’s modified 4-2-3-1 system.

The Portuguese forward will operate behind Santiago Gimenez, the team’s new primary striker, while Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic will occupy the wings. Felix’s presence in this system will allow greater positional fluidity, with the ability to drift wide or push forward as a second striker when needed.

Tactical shift: 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1?

With Joao Felix’s versatility, Conceicao has multiple options at his disposal. While the 4-2-3-1 formation remains an option, reports from Tuttosport suggest that Milan may shift to a 4-4-2 system, which was a staple formation for Conceicao during his time at Porto.

In this setup, Felix could operate as a second striker, partnering Gimenez up front, while Pulisic and Leao hold the wide positions. The flexibility of both Felix and Leao could lead to frequent positional rotations, making Milan’s attack less predictable for opponents.

Meanwhile, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the plan is to heavily occupy the penalty area with Gimenez, while Felix and Leao interchange positions to disrupt defensive structures. If the team sticks to the 4-2-3-1, Felix can also play as an advanced playmaker—a role previously shared by Pulisic and Reijnders this season.