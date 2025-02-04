The ongoing refereeing dispute in Spanish soccer has escalated following Real Madrid’s furious reaction to their controversial defeat against Espanyol. The club’s formal complaint, which labels the refereeing system as ‘rigged’ and ‘completely discredited’, has sparked heated debate, with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo offering a measured response to the growing tension.

The controversy stems from Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss to Espanyol, a match in which the refereeing decisions took center stage. The primary point of contention was Carlos Romero’s challenge on Kylian Mbappe, which many—including Los Blancos—felt warranted a straight red card. Instead, the Espanyol defender received only a yellow and later went on to score the winning goal.

Real Madrid, still leading La Liga by a single point, did not take the decision lightly. The club submitted a formal complaint to the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) and Spain’s Sports Ministry (CSD), arguing that the game represented “the culmination of a completely discredited refereeing system.”

In an explosive four-page open letter, Real Madrid’s board of directors demanded “structural reform” within Spanish refereeing. Their statement went as far as to claim that officiating errors had reached a “level of manipulation and adulteration which cannot be ignored.”

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti echoed these concerns, stating: “The decision the referee and the VAR took is inexplicable. Everyone saw it. The most important thing is to protect the player. It’s a clear foul, a very ugly challenge. Fortunately, nothing happened in terms of an injury, but the VAR is there for that. It’s inexplicable to us that he didn’t show a red card.”

Spanish referees push back: Possible strike looming?

Madrid’s frustration has extended beyond just this match, as club officials have accused La Liga of a systemic bias against them, further fueling the already tense relationship between the club and the league’s governing bodies.

The backlash from Real Madrid has not gone unnoticed by the Referees Committee (CTA), which held an emergency meeting on Monday. President Luis Medina Cantalejo expressed frustration over several questionable decisions across La Liga and Segunda Division. As a result, several referees—including those involved in the Madrid-Espanyol match—are reportedly set to be sidelined for a few weeks.

However, Madrid’s complaints have placed additional pressure on officials, with Cadena Cope suggesting that some referees are considering going on strike due to the intense scrutiny. While organizing such an action would require widespread support, the idea has been raised as referees grow increasingly frustrated with their treatment.

A strike would cause major disruption to La Liga’s already packed schedule, leading to fixture delays and further inflaming tensions between clubs, officials, and governing bodies.

What did Barcelona’s Araujo say about Real Madrid’s complaints?

Amid the turmoil, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has weighed in, though he remained diplomatic in his response. When asked about Real Madrid’s complaint against the referees, the Uruguayan center-back made it clear that he preferred to stay out of the debate.

“They told me today that they would ask me about it, but I didn’t know. We can’t say everything we think. Being a referee is a difficult profession. We focus on what is ours and our objectives. I will not go into these details because it is not my responsibility”, Araujo said.