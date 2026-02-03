Carlo Ancelotti sets conditions for Neymar as Brazil’s 2026 World Cup list remains open

Neymar’s decision to sign a new deal with Santos was driven by his plan to regain full fitness and push for a return to the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. While acknowledging that the final roster is still not set, head coach Carlo Ancelotti made clear that there are firm conditions Neymar must meet to be included in Brazil’s plans.

Since Ancelotti took over as Brazil’s head coach, Neymar’s potential return to the national team has remained a constant topic of discussion. However, a combination of recurring injuries and frank conversations between the star and the Italian manager has delayed that comeback, raising questions about Neymar’s availability for what he hopes will be his final World Cup.

Speaking Monday at a CBF event in Rio de Janeiro announcing a new sponsor, Ancelotti addressed whether the World Cup list has already been defined: “It is not decided. At the first press conference, I said that Brazil is fortunate to have many good players. The list is not closed, but we are close to the final squad. There are some positions that are not completely defined.“

That statement immediately fueled speculation about Neymar’s chances, particularly after Ancelotti described him as “the most talented player in the country.” Still, the coach drew a clear line regarding the forward’s physical condition. “If he’s 100 percent physically, not 80 percent,” Ancelotti stressed.

Neymar prior to his knee surgery back in December.

Neymar’s last appearance for Brazil came on Oct. 17, 2023, against Uruguay in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, when he suffered a torn ACL that sidelined him for more than a year. Since then, four different head coaches have occupied Brazil’s bench, including Ancelotti, yet the former Barcelona star has not been recalled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Brazil & Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick reveals his idol pick

At present, Neymar continues his recovery with Santos after undergoing knee surgery last year to repair a meniscus injury. The forward has returned to training with Peixe, and expectations are that he could make his return to the pitch next Wednesday in the Brasileirão clash against São Paulo.

Brazil’s preparations before 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup could mark the final appearance for a core group of Canarinha veterans, including Casemiro (33), Alex Sandro (35), Alisson (33), Marquinhos (31) and, of course, Neymar (33). As part of the buildup, Brazil face a challenging schedule designed to help Ancelotti refine his squad.

Brazil’s next matches will come during the March international window, beginning with a showdown against France on the 26th, followed by a clash with Croatia on the 31st. Additional friendlies ahead of the tournament have yet to be confirmed, with Brazil set to open their World Cup campaign on June 13 against Morocco, a match many fans hope will feature Neymar back in the Seleção lineup.

Advertisement