Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Comments

How to watch San Diego vs Pumas UNAM in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Uriel Antuna of Pumas
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesUriel Antuna of Pumas
Here are all of the details of where you can watch San Diego vs Pumas UNAM on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO San Diego vs Pumas UNAM
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT • Tuesday, February 3, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A marquee CONCACAF Champions Cup matchup is set as Liga MX contender Pumas UNAM collides with MLS newcomer San Diego FC in a game that promises early-tournament drama. Pumas bring proven international experience and strong early form.

On the other hand, will be San Diego, who came to this game with confidence after a standout 2025 season that carried the club to the MLS semifinals. With contrasting styles and plenty at stake, this is a must-watch showdown—don’t miss it.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch San Diego vs Pumas UNAM and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Sergio Ramos faces Liga MX star exodus as players exit one by one: Monterrey captain watches another big name leave with James Rodriguez set to follow

Sergio Ramos faces Liga MX star exodus as players exit one by one: Monterrey captain watches another big name leave with James Rodriguez set to follow

After James Rodriguez’s expected departure from Club Leon, another former European standout has quietly packed his bags — while Sergio Ramos continues to ponder his own uncertain future at Monterrey.

How to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Club America will clash with Pumas UNAM in Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast details for TV and streaming in the U.S.

Pumas win lawsuit against Dani Alves as CAS orders million-dollar compensation

Pumas win lawsuit against Dani Alves as CAS orders million-dollar compensation

With CAS’ final ruling, Alves is now obligated to compensate Pumas financially, putting an official end to their legal dispute. For the Mexican club, it represents both a moral and financial victory, while for Alves, it marks yet another low point in the twilight of a once-glittering career.

Argentine legend uses Lamine Yamal as an example to warn Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono

Argentine legend uses Lamine Yamal as an example to warn Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono

An Argentine legend provided some advice to Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono, using Lamine Yamal as an example.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo