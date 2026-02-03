Neymar nears return with Santos after knee surgery: When could the Brazilian star be back?

Neymar has been one of the greatest players of the past decade. His highs have been spectacular and frequent, but his lows have become increasingly common in recent years. This time, however, something positive may be on the horizon for Santos fans.

After being out since December with a knee injury, the Brazilian star is nearing his return. According to Diario Do Peixe, Ney was part of Santos training on Monday without any setbacks, completing a full session that included ball work.

While the exact comeback date remains uncertain, there is a chance he may suit up again soon. Per the Brazilian outlet, Neymar could be back on Wednesday’s Brazilian Serie A match against Sao Paulo, in front of his home fans at Urbano Caldeira Stadium.

What was Neymar’s injury?

Neymar is getting ready to play his first match of the year, if he finally gets the green light from Santos’ coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda. The Brazilian forward has been recovering from an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee to repair a meniscus injury.

The injury doesn’t require much time to heal, but his history with these types of problems may force the team to take a cautious approach. ESPN reported that he has been focusing on strengthening his left knee with specific exercises.

But that may not be the case entirely for Neymar if he wants to be in World Cup. He hasn’t played for the national team since 2023 mostly because of a torn ACL. While Carlo Ancelotti probably considers him an important piece, the competition he has is very good.

Neymar won’t have margin for error with Ancelotti

Ancelotti was brought in to correct course in a turbulent time for Brazil. Their standard must always be to win the World Cup, but the qualifiers suggested that a change was needed.

The Italian manager has won almost everywhere he has coached and has led star-studded squads throughout his career, giving him the experience to manage players at the highest level. Under his leadership, Neymar will have little margin for error.

“There are many players who are very good, I need to choose players that are 100%. It’s not just Neymar, it could be Vinícius. If Vini is at 90%, I’ll call up another player who is at 100%. It’s a team that has a very high level of competence, especially up front. We have really many good players”, he said to Esporte Record.