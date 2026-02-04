Neymar’s absence at the 2026 World Cup would turn Brazil into ‘just another team,’ says national team legend

Neymar’s potential involvement in the 2026 World Cup has become one of the most debated topics surrounding the Brazil national team, as the forward has made it clear he hopes to feature in what would likely be his final appearance at the tournament. With his return to the Seleção still uncertain, a Brazilian legend delivered a blunt assessment, claiming that without Neymar, Brazil would become “just another team.”

Romário, who led Brazil to a memorable World Cup triumph in the United States in 1994, remains one of the most iconic figures in the country’s soccer history. A winner of two Copa América titles and a Confederations Cup, the former Barcelona and Valencia striker believes Neymar remains the centerpiece of Brazil’s current project.

In an interview with Veja Magazine, Romário did not hesitate to address the potential consequences of Neymar missing the World Cup: “Neymar’s absence is certainly very bad for Brazil. The sixth title will definitely be farther away. We can only hope he is physically well and able to give everything he has.“

Even acknowledging Neymar’s ongoing fitness concerns, Romário stressed that the Santos star remains a decisive figure regardless of his condition. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to be there without issues, but if Neymar is at 70 percent, that’s already good enough—he already helps, he already makes a difference,” he added.

The 1994 World Cup winner closed with his strongest statement yet, offering a stark view of Brazil without Neymar. “And without Neymar, the national team unfortunately becomes just another team,” Romário concluded, effectively removing Brazil from the list of clear favorites for the tournament set to be held in North America.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has already stated that Neymar remains an option for the World Cup, but only if he is fully fit. That stance contrasts with Romário’s belief that even a less-than-100-percent Neymar would still be capable of changing games, highlighting a difference in philosophy between the former striker and the Italian manager.

How has Brazil performed without Neymar?

Nearly two and a half years have passed since Neymar last wore the Brazil jersey, on October 17, 2023, when he suffered a torn ACL against Uruguay. Since then, the Seleção has undergone significant changes, both on the field and off it, including shifts in leadership and a noticeable decline in dominance.

Without Neymar, Brazil have played 26 matches across friendlies, the 2024 Copa América and CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. During that stretch, the team recorded 11 wins, eight draws and seven losses, along with a quarterfinal exit at the Copa América against Uruguay, results that fall short of Brazil’s traditional standards in South America.

Brazil placed fifth in the World Cup qualifying standings, and under the previous format would have been facing the possibility of a playoff berth. Compounding the instability, four different coaches—Fernando Diniz, Dorival Júnior, interim manager Ramon Menezes and now Ancelotti—have occupied the dugout since Neymar’s injury, underscoring a turbulent period for the five-time world champions.