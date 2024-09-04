Gio Reyna’s career trajectory has been a rollercoaster. Bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old prodigy at Borussia Dortmund, Reyna seemed destined for stardom. During the 2020-21 season, he made 23 starts for the German club, dazzling fans with his skill, vision, and potential. However, the following seasons have seen a steep decline in his playing time and form.

Injuries and inconsistent performances have plagued Reyna, reducing his role at Dortmund to that of a peripheral figure. Since his breakout season, the 21-year-old has started just 11 league matches for the club. This season, under new manager Nuri Sahin, Reyna has been given a mere 10 minutes of league play.

In an attempt to revive his career, Reyna was loaned to Nottingham Forest for the second half of last season. Unfortunately, this move did not yield the desired results. Reyna managed only two starts for the Premier League side, failing to score and providing just one assist. His limited impact at Forest further fueled doubts about his ability to regain the form that made him one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

Despite these struggles, Reyna has remained an important figure for the USMNT, starting all three games at the 2024 Copa America. However, his lack of playing time at the club level raises concerns about his readiness and form for international duty.

Dortmund’s perspective: Hope for redemption

As the summer transfer window approached its close, speculation about Reyna’s future intensified. Bild says that Bundesliga club Bochum reportedly expressed interest in signing the midfielder on loan. Both Reyna and his agent were open to this option. A switch to Bochum, Dortmund’s neighbor, could have provided the young player with the playing time he desperately needed to get his career back on track.

However, Borussia Dortmund decided to keep him at the club. That decision surprised many given his lack of opportunities in recent seasons. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl recently spoke on the matter, stating that Reyna could still play an important role for the team this season. “There are no other thoughts. There’s nothing on the table and I haven’t heard that the player wants to leave,” Kehl said. “He has to accept his role, free himself from it. It was clear when we had the talks in the summer that Gio wanted to take on this role, that there will be enough games in which we need him. We know that he has incredible abilities.”

Make-or-break season for Gio Reyna in the Bundesliga

Kehl’s comments suggest that Dortmund still sees potential in the 21-year-old, despite his recent struggles. The club’s decision to retain him could be viewed as a vote of confidence, or perhaps as a recognition of the need for depth in a long and demanding season.

The upcoming months will be crucial for Gio Reyna. With two years remaining on his contract at Borussia Dortmund, he must seize any opportunity he gets to prove his worth to the team. The UEFA Champions League, set to begin after the international break, could provide the platform Reyna needs to showcase his abilities. If he can capitalize on these opportunities, he may still fulfill the potential that once made him one of the most exciting young talents in world soccer.

