The world of soccer is vast, with thousands of clubs competing in hundreds of leagues across the globe. Determining which teams stand out on a global scale has always been a topic of debate among fans. The Opta Power Rankings have now attempted to bring clarity to this debate. They have provided a comprehensive ranking of over 13,000 soccer teams worldwide, based on their performance. This ranking system assigns each team an ability score between zero and 100. Zero represents the lowest-ranked team, and 100 is the highest.

What makes these rankings unique is their global reach. They encompass teams from 183 FIFA member countries and 413 domestic leagues. That makes it possible to compare clubs across continents, from European giants to lesser-known teams in Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

Comparing across continents

Manchester City, widely recognized as the finest soccer team in the world right now, is atop the Opta Power Rankings. Following them are other European powerhouses such as Real Madrid, Inter, Arsenal, and Barcelona. These clubs have consistently demonstrated excellence in their domestic leagues and in European competitions.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Opta Power Rankings is the ability to compare teams from different continents. South American soccer teams like Flamengo (ranked 92nd) and Palmeiras (ranked 66th) demonstrate that the sport is still competitive on a worldwide scale, even if Manchester City and Real Madrid are at the top of the rankings. The rankings also show that Asian clubs are becoming more influential. For example, Al-Hilal ranks 43rd and Al-Nassr is 96th.

MLS vs Saudi Pro League exists in newest world rankings

Among MLS teams, Columbus Crew emerged as the highest-ranked club, sitting at 53rd place globally. This is a significant achievement for the Crew, who have consistently performed well in the MLS and are now being recognized on a global scale. For MLS, the Crew’s world rankings place it ahead of several well-known European clubs.

Consistent league performance, smart player signings, and competent club management have all contributed to Columbus Crew’s success. Their style of play, which balances solid defense with an effective attacking approach, has made them a formidable opponent not just in MLS but now also in the global rankings.

Following Columbus Crew, LAFC and Inter Miami are the next highest-ranked MLS teams, positioned at 92nd and 116th, respectively. LAFC, known for its high-energy play and strong fan base, has quickly risen in prominence since its inception.

Inter Miami, despite being a relatively new club, has gained significant attention, particularly with the high-profile signing of Lionel Messi. Although they rank 116th globally, their position is likely to improve as the club continues to build its squad and achieve success in MLS.

Interestingly, Al-Hilal’s ranking places them above Columbus Crew and other MLS teams. That highlights the strength of the Saudi Pro League with the influx of international talent in recent years. Al-Hilal’s ranking is a testament to their dominance in the domestic league and their competitiveness in continental tournaments.

