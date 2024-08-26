Gio Reyna will, in all likelihood, stay at Borussia Dortmund for at least the first half of the 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign. The American midfielder has been the subject of transfer rumors after spending the back half of the 2023/24 season out on loan. His unsuccessful stint at Nottingham Forest failed to persuade the English club to make the move permanent. Consequently, he found his way back to the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund’s black and yellow kit. However, do not expect Reyna to be an out-and-out starter for last season’s UEFA Champions League runner-up.

Sebastian Kehl is the current sporting director for Borussia Dortmund. Kehl recently spoke to BILD about the outlook for Dortmund as the summer transfer window nears a close. Reyna, who made a cameo appearance off the bench in Dortmund’s opening-day win over Eintracht Frankfurt, could prove to be a crucial name on the team sheet for Dortmund. Therefore, Kehl does not expect Reyna to move this window. However, that does not mean Reyna is a bonafide starter in the side.

According to Kehl, Reyna is ready to embrace this role as something of a super-substitute. He has been able to make an impact off the bench at both club and national level. Despite clamoring for more playing time, a more mature Reyna may see a role, and a further chance to grow, at Borussia Dortmund. That can provide opportunities, according to Kehl.

“He has to accept his role and free himself from it. It was clear when we had the talks in the summer that Gio wanted to take on this role. That there will be enough games where we need him. We know that he has incredible skills.”

Is the lack of a concrete role at Dortmund a concern for Gio Reyna?

To be fair to Reyna, though, it will be hard to show those skills if he only has nine minutes to work with, as he did against Eintracht Frankfurt. However, as the season progresses, changes to the Dortmund squad could open doors for Reyna. The only issue is that players occupying Reyna’s role have started the season well for the German side. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who plays on the wing like Reyna, secured a brace to open the season. Marcel Sabitzer has been on fine form for club and country since joining Dortmund last season. Fellow midfielders Julian Brandt and Emre Can look like sure-fire starters in Nuri Sahin’s squad so far.

Reyna’s skill with the ball and flair for attack can make him a strong option when Dortmund needs a goal. He can also control play as a calming presence in the midfield should Dortmund need to slow a game down. Those are integral roles for a player coming off the bench. Perhaps that suits Reyna, but American soccer fans may grow frustrated.

Many of the American talents in Europe are playing a role off the bench. Although the quality of the opposition is strong, minutes and time on the pitch have proven to be significant for developing form ahead of major tournaments. The United States men’s national team will not take part in 2026 World Cup qualifying as one of the three hosts. Therefore, Mauricio Pochettino will not have ample opportunities to see his squad in stressful situations. Lack of game time at the club level can grow those worries ahead of the biggest tournament in American soccer history.

