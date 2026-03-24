Real Madrid and Barcelona lose a main target as Nico Schlotterbeck reportedly nears a renewal with Borussia Dortmund

Nico Schlotterbeck has established as Borussia Dortmund’s best player, leading the defensive line. With his contract set to expire in 2027, both Real Madrid and Barcelona had reportedly made him a priority for the 2026–27 season. However, the German is now said to be close to renewing his contract, effectively shutting down any potential move to LaLiga this summer.

According to BILD, Nico Schlotterbeck is close to renewing his contract with Borussia Dortmund, extending his deal until 2031. With this, the German would hold the longest contract at the club. In addition, he would earn a salary of up to €14 million per season, including bonuses, making it one of the highest wages in the squad.

While this represents a setback for Real Madrid and Barcelona, Schlotterbeck has chosen to follow a formula similar to Dayot Upamecano’s at Bayern Munich. As part of his new deal, the German defender may include a release clause that can be activated from the summer of 2027, valued at €60 million, thereby leaving the door open for a future move away from Borussia Dortmund.

Despite opening the door to a potential exit, the German could cease to be a target for Real Madrid or Barcelona. Following his defensive struggles this season, both clubs are looking to reinforce their backlines in the summer of 2026, which could rule out a move for Schlotterbeck. Additionally, Los Blancos and the Blaugranas are already believed to have other targets in mind.

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after winning in penalty shootout.

Report: Real Madrid chase two defensive reinforcements

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 season, Real Madrid are set to lose David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, as their contracts expire at the end of the season. Given the reported renewal of Nico Schlotterbeck, they have decided to pursue defensive reinforcements, seeking to improve the roster’s performance. As a result, Jacobo Ramon of Como 1907 and Ibrahima Konate, a free agent, have emerged as the new targets.

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According to Matteo Moretto, Los Blancos are pleased with Jacobo Ramón’s development and are considering a return in the summer of 2026 through his €8 million buy-back clause. However, they are in no rush, as they also hold buy-back options in 2027 for €9 million and in 2028 for €10 million. Additionally, the Spaniard prioritizes a return to Real Madrid.

Alongside the young Spaniard, Ibrahima Konaté remains a clear target for Real Madrid, reports Defensa Central. With significant experience, he would arrive to provide immediate impact, but his salary demands are complicating the move. The Frenchman is reportedly asking for £200,000 per week on a five-year contract, along with a €15–18 million signing bonus.

Alessandro Bastoni supposedly emerges as Barcelona’s main target

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Nico Schlotterbeck was reportedly emerging as a priority for head coach Hansi Flick. However, Real Madrid’s growing interest and his proximity to a contract renewal led to him being ruled out. As a result, Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni has emerged as Barcelona’s main target, as per Diario Sport.

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With a contract running until 2028, the Italian defender is valued at around €60 million, as reported by Diario Sport. Despite the high price, the Blaugranas consider him the ideal player to lead the defense due to his experience and strong ball-playing ability. For this reason, the German would be discarded, prioritizing Bastoni, who is reportedly keen on joining the Spanish side.