Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Real Madrid and Barcelona lose a main target as Nico Schlotterbeck reportedly nears a renewal with Borussia Dortmund

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match.
© Fabio Deinert/Getty ImagesNico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match.

Nico Schlotterbeck has established as Borussia Dortmund’s best player, leading the defensive line. With his contract set to expire in 2027, both Real Madrid and Barcelona had reportedly made him a priority for the 2026–27 season. However, the German is now said to be close to renewing his contract, effectively shutting down any potential move to LaLiga this summer.

According to BILD, Nico Schlotterbeck is close to renewing his contract with Borussia Dortmund, extending his deal until 2031. With this, the German would hold the longest contract at the club. In addition, he would earn a salary of up to €14 million per season, including bonuses, making it one of the highest wages in the squad.

While this represents a setback for Real Madrid and Barcelona, Schlotterbeck has chosen to follow a formula similar to Dayot Upamecano’s at Bayern Munich. As part of his new deal, the German defender may include a release clause that can be activated from the summer of 2027, valued at €60 million, thereby leaving the door open for a future move away from Borussia Dortmund.

Despite opening the door to a potential exit, the German could cease to be a target for Real Madrid or Barcelona. Following his defensive struggles this season, both clubs are looking to reinforce their backlines in the summer of 2026, which could rule out a move for Schlotterbeck. Additionally, Los Blancos and the Blaugranas are already believed to have other targets in mind.

Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after winning in penalty shootout.

Report: Real Madrid chase two defensive reinforcements

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 season, Real Madrid are set to lose David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger, as their contracts expire at the end of the season. Given the reported renewal of Nico Schlotterbeck, they have decided to pursue defensive reinforcements, seeking to improve the roster’s performance. As a result, Jacobo Ramon of Como 1907 and Ibrahima Konate, a free agent, have emerged as the new targets.

Advertisement
Argentina star Enzo Fernandez reveals ‘no talks’ with Real Madrid as Chelsea exit reports grow

see also

Argentina star Enzo Fernandez reveals ‘no talks’ with Real Madrid as Chelsea exit reports grow

According to Matteo Moretto, Los Blancos are pleased with Jacobo Ramón’s development and are considering a return in the summer of 2026 through his €8 million buy-back clause. However, they are in no rush, as they also hold buy-back options in 2027 for €9 million and in 2028 for €10 million. Additionally, the Spaniard prioritizes a return to Real Madrid.

Alongside the young Spaniard, Ibrahima Konaté remains a clear target for Real Madrid, reports Defensa Central. With significant experience, he would arrive to provide immediate impact, but his salary demands are complicating the move. The Frenchman is reportedly asking for £200,000 per week on a five-year contract, along with a €15–18 million signing bonus.

Alessandro Bastoni supposedly emerges as Barcelona’s main target

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Nico Schlotterbeck was reportedly emerging as a priority for head coach Hansi Flick. However, Real Madrid’s growing interest and his proximity to a contract renewal led to him being ruled out. As a result, Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni has emerged as Barcelona’s main target, as per Diario Sport.

Advertisement

With a contract running until 2028, the Italian defender is valued at around €60 million, as reported by Diario Sport. Despite the high price, the Blaugranas consider him the ideal player to lead the defense due to his experience and strong ball-playing ability. For this reason, the German would be discarded, prioritizing Bastoni, who is reportedly keen on joining the Spanish side.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona reportedly pursue Bundesliga star in free-agent race with Premier League club

Barcelona reportedly pursue Bundesliga star in free-agent race with Premier League club

After the inconsistencies throughout the season, Barcelona have supposedly decided to set their sights on a Bundesliga star as a star reinforcement as a free agent. However, they would not have an easy task, as a top Premier League team has also joined the interest.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri among Real Madrid targets as club reportedly prepares $115M summer spending

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri among Real Madrid targets as club reportedly prepares $115M summer spending

Real Madrid could spend a fortune on signings this summer, potentially including Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City reportedly lead race against Manchester United for €70 million Bundesliga star

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City reportedly lead race against Manchester United for €70 million Bundesliga star

Amid the major uncertainty surrounding Bernardo Silva, Manchester City have reportedly decided to pursue a midfield reinforcement. For this reason, Pep Guardiola appears to be leading the race against Manchester United for a Bundesliga star valued at €70 million.

Griezmann becomes 20th World Cup winner in MLS: Messi and Muller among them

Griezmann becomes 20th World Cup winner in MLS: Messi and Muller among them

The arrival of Antoine Griezmann at Orlando City adds another World Cup winner to MLS, following the path of Lionel Messi and Thomas Muller, among others.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo