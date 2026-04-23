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Griezmann’s replacement at Atletico Madrid reportedly picked as Julian Brandt leaves Borussia Dortmund

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Brandt could replace Griezmann
© Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesBrandt could replace Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann’s exit from Atletico Madrid will not go unnoticed by fans. His absence may even be felt more by the team, which is losing a complete player. However, the club appears ready to move for Julian Brandt as the creative midfielder leaves Borussia Dortmund.

Atletico Madrid executive Mateu Alemany has made Brandt his top target to replace Griezmann in the next transfer window, according to Marca. Despite the German midfielder’s obvious quality, his contract situation makes him even more appealing.

Brandt’s contract expires on June 30, and he will not renew it. Borussia Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken confirmed that a few weeks ago: “We had conversations and agreed that the expiring contract won’t be extended.”

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Arsenal could be a rival

Replacing Griezmann will not be easy, not just because of his leadership. His style of play makes him very hard to replace, but the idea of signing Brandt could make a lot of sense, as he is also a player who can connect play and improve a team.

Brandt leaves Borussia Dortmund for free (Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Brandt leaves Borussia Dortmund for free (Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

While Atletico Madrid could be a great step in Brandt’s career, the Spanish club may not be the only major team trying to sign him. His 303 matches for Borussia Dortmund are valuable experience that many clubs would like to have.

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Arsenal are the other team interested in signing Brandt from July, according to Sport. Even if it may be harder for him to earn a spot in the lineup in England because of the competition in that squad, the injuries these types of clubs usually deal with could give him minutes from the start.

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