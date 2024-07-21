The esteemed Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has subtly suggested that his current role might be his final professional engagement.

At 65 years old, Ancelotti has recently inked a new deal with Real Madrid, extending his tenure until 2026.

His recent remarks indicated his contentment with his current position, though he humorously acknowledged that his future plans would depend on Real Madrid’s satisfaction with him.

Speaking from the Giffoni Film Festival in Salerno, the Italian addressed the possibility of retirement.

He was reluctant to step down soon, stating, “I don’t know when I will stop. When Real Madrid get tired of me, then I’ll have to think of what to do next”.

He expressed his happiness with his involvement at the club with his signature humor and an arched eyebrow.

After talks ended in December, Madrid announced Ancelotti’s latest contract extension.

This new contract until June 2026, underscores the club’s confidence in the experienced boss to lead them into a new era; especially following the departure of star player Karim Benzema.

What did Ancelotti say about leading any national team?

Ancelotti’s second stint with Real Madrid began in 2021, following his initial period from 2013 to 2015. His return has been marked by significant successes, including winning La Liga and the Champions League. These achievements have solidified his status as the most successful coach in the history of the European tournament.

However, Ancelotti’s career has not been without its challenges. His brief tenures at Juventus, Napoli, and Everton are often cited as low points. Yet, he reframes these experiences as valuable lessons rather than failures, maintaining a positive perspective on his varied career. “Those were not failures, they were experiences”, he added.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) showed serious interest in appointing Ancelotti as their national team coach.

Reports even suggested he would lead Brazil at the Copa America in 2024. However, the Italian clarified there was no such agreement, and speculation subsided; particularly after the removal of CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Despite Brazil’s overtures, Ancelotti has expressed a preference for club management over international roles. He enjoys the daily involvement and hands-on approach required at the club level, a sentiment that has kept him firmly rooted at Real Madrid. “I am resistant towards the idea of being an international coach because I prefer the daily work at club level”, the 65-year-old said.

Ancelotti has an excellent record at Real Madrid. Ancelotti has an excellent record at Real Madrid.

Steering Madrid through challenges

Ancelotti has shown remarkable skill in navigating Real Madrid’s current injury issue and other obstacles throughout his term as head coach.

Despite losing several key players, he has managed to maintain the team’s performance without demanding new signings. Instead, he has turned to young talents, giving them opportunities to shine in the first team.

Ancelotti’s recent contract extension not only secures his position with Los Blancos but also brings him closer to potentially becoming a club legend.

With more than 290 games managed across two stints, he is second only to Miguel Muñoz, who led the team for 595 games over 14 years. Ancelotti’s tenure has already seen him win three Champions League titles with the Whites, which places him alongside Zinedine Zidane as the coach with the most European titles in the club’s history.

Photo credit: IMAGO / osnapix