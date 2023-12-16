Carlo Ancelotti had been widely tipped to take over as the new coach of the Brazilian national team. However, a change in the CBF president could throw a spanner in the works.

Important contract negotiations between Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti will now take place.

As the 2023–24 season comes to a close, Ancelotti‘s current contract at Madrid will expire. Rumors about his future departure are circulating.

Having his name circling the Brazil position has left the veteran Italian coach happy.

Furthermore, the South American powerhouses have spoken openly about the rumors to the public. Nevertheless, the coach and Perez continue to be close friends.

As a result, the club would be willing to consider extending his contract in a favorable scenario. His repeated expressions of adoration for Los Blancos, together with other signs in Madrid, suggest that Ancelotti wants to remain in charge.

Spanish outlet Marca reports that the Italian boss is showing signs of wanting to remain in Madrid. They add he has already scheduled a meeting. Since Los Blancos were unable to defend their 2023 La Liga and UEFA Champions League championships, Perez felt it was important to evaluate Ancelotti’s role this season.

However, he remains convinced that the 64-year-old is the right man to coach the squad, the report adds. It would seem that recent events in Brazil are helping Perez’s plans fall into place. Ancelotti’s appointment to the Seleção is now under question.

What happened with CBF president?

Chief Ednaldo Rodrigues of the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) is no longer in office. The court in Rio de Janeiro reached this ruling, according to CNN Brasil.

Florentino Perez still retains hope he can persuade Ancelotti to extend his stay in the Spanish capital

They add that he took office despite being guilty of electoral violations. A legal battle has caused the CBF to be in a state of complete disarray. Jose Perdiz will temporarily assume Rodrigues’ responsibilities. According to the source, the 69-year-old plans to appeal to Brasilia’s High Court. He is unhappy with the court’s ruling.

The current predicament started in 2018. After that, the Brazilian Football Confederation was sued by the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office. Since Pele’s Law mandates a check and balance between state federations and football clubs, the prosecutor’s office ruled that the organization’s charter violates this principle.

When former organization leader Rogerio Caboclo was implicated in a controversy involving sexual harassment claims, the situation spiraled out of control. Ednaldo Rodrigues was the vice president at the time and rose through the ranks.

Just recently, the Brazil NT sponsors voiced their displeasure with the CBF’s management after the disturbing events of their most recent match against Argentina. During the game, police swarmed the stands and baton-swayed supporters of La Albiceleste.

While their management position is being clarified, Brazil’s caretaker manager Fernando Diniz has led them to three consecutive losses on the field.

What does CBF president exit mean for Carlo Ancelotti?

Meanwhile, within 30 days, the CBF must hold elections and choose a new president. But they have already appealed Rodrigues’ punishment, so Ancelotti’s fate may depend on the outcome of that.

Because of their close personal friendship, the former CBF president made it clear that he wants to select Ancelotti, something the Italian appreciates. There will be much less of a likelihood of Ancelotti joining Brazil without Rodrigues as president, according to Spanish source Relevo.

No one knows what the future holds for him at Real Madrid, but for now, Brazil aren’t looking good in their pursuit of the 64-year-old. Los Blancos seem to be convincing themselves to keep Ancelotti as coach, especially because of their strong position in the La Liga championship race.

