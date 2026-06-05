Carlo Ancelotti provides positive injury update on Neymar ahead of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup opener

With the 2026 World Cup rapidly approaching, Neymar is currently on a specialized training program to recover from a Grade II calf muscle strain. Amid mounting concerns over the superstar’s availability, manager Carlo Ancelotti offered a highly reassuring fitness update during his latest press appearance.

“I think Neymar’s situation is very clear. He is doing excellent individual work. Tomorrow (Saturday) he will undergo an MRI, and if everything goes well, he will rejoin the main group next week,” Ancelotti confirmed during his press conference.

While the rest of the Brazilian squad travels to Cleveland on Friday to face Egypt in their final pre-tournament friendly on Saturday, Neymar will not be making the trip. Instead, he will remain at the team’s base camp in New Jersey to continue his focused rehabilitation process.

The former Barcelona forward was named on the bench during Brazil‘s emphatic 6–2 victory over Panama in their emotional Maracana send-off match. However, he did not see any minutes on the pitch, as the medical staff is entirely prioritizing his long-term availability for the World Cup.

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While the national team brass desperately wants Neymar on the pitch for their June 13 opener against Morocco, Ancelotti recently reiterated that they will not rush his recovery.

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The Italian tactician emphasized that if Neymar is not 100% ready for the opening match, the staff will simply focus on getting him in peak condition for their second Group C fixture against Haiti on Friday, June 19.

Ancelotti to rest some players in final friendly

Carlo Ancelotti opted not to reveal his full starting lineup for Saturday’s warm-up match against Egypt, but he guaranteed that he would be resting Gabriel Magalhaes.

The manager noted that the center-back showed signs of heavy fatigue following his grueling shifts for Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final. Flamengo’s Leo Pereira is expected to step into the heart of the defense to replace Gabriel.

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Additionally, tactical tweaks during recent training sessions suggest further squad rotation, with Bournemouth’s Rayan filling in for Lucas Paqueta in midfield and Douglas Santos slotting into the left-back position in place of Alex Sandro.