Victor Osimhen’s absence from Napoli’s lineup during their recent friendly win against Mantova clearly indicates that his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain is nearing completion.

Despite resuming regular training, Osimhen was notably missing from the squad, fueling speculation about his imminent move.

This development comes as Napoli and PSG are reportedly negotiating the terms of the transfer. It could reportedly be finalized for less than the $140 million release clause in the striker’s contract.

The Nigerian, dealing with a muscular issue, was initially left out of Napoli‘s first preseason match under new coach Antonio Conte.

However, despite his return to training, he was again absent from the lineup for the match against Mantova. This exclusion suggests that his move to PSG is imminent as both clubs continue to finalize the transfer details.

Tuttosport and other sources indicate that Osimhen has already agreed to personal terms with PSG. The 25-year-old striker is set to sign a five-year deal worth $15 million per season.

His agent, Roberto Calenda, has been in Paris to negotiate the deal, indicating that discussions are progressing well. However, the Ligue 1 winners are still negotiating with the Partenopei to lower the transfer fee from the release clause.

PSG are having a busy summer transfer window.

What do PSG offer?

The Parisians are reportedly prepared to offer around $109 million for Osimhen, potentially including one of their players in the deal to meet Napoli’s valuation.

The players discussed are Carlos Soler, Nordi Mukiele, and Lee Kang-in. This strategy aims to reduce the financial burden on PSG while providing Napoli with valuable replacements.

Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is keen to secure a deal that aligns with the club’s financial expectations. While there is a willingness to provide a slight discount on the release clause, Napoli are holding out for a significant sum; ideally over $109 million. This approach ensures that they have the necessary funds to pursue their top transfer targets.

Once Osimhen’s transfer to PSG is finalized, the Italians plan to target Romelu Lukaku as his replacement. Lukaku, currently out of favor at Chelsea, has been identified by Conte as the ideal candidate to lead Napoli’s attack. The Belgian striker has already agreed to personal terms with the Serie A side, including a three-year contract worth $11 million gross per season, benefiting from Italy’s Growth Decree tax relief.

Lukaku is training individually to maintain his fitness as he awaits the move. Napoli would then pay Chelsea around $27 million, including add-ons, for the Belgian; securing a significant discount compared to his $48 million release clause. This deal is poised to proceed swiftly once the 25-year-old’s transfer to France is confirmed.

How are Osimhen and Lukaku’s destinies intertwined?

The potential transfer of Victor Osimhen to PSG and the subsequent acquisition of Romelu Lukaku highlights the strategic maneuvering by Napoli and PSG in the transfer market.

For Napoli, the sale of Osimhen would provide a substantial financial boost, enabling them to reinvest in a proven striker like Lukaku. This strategy aligns with their aim to remain competitive in Serie A and the Champions League.

For PSG, securing Osimhen’s signature would add a dynamic and prolific striker to their ranks, further bolstering their attacking options. The club’s willingness to negotiate player exchanges and slightly lower the transfer fee reflects a pragmatic approach to maintaining financial balance while enhancing their squad.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Antonio Balasco