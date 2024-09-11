Soccer fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated Finalissima showdown between Argentina, the reigning Copa America champions, and Spain, the Euro 2024 victors. This clash promises an exciting spectacle. It was initially planned for 2025. However, recent reports suggest that the match has been delayed. It is now tentatively set for March 2026, just months before the World Cup.

As one of the most intriguing teams on the international stage right now, Spain will be squaring off against Argentina. The latter is the defending world champion and winner of the Copa America. The Finalissima will likely be a high-stakes affair, with both teams boasting top talents. La Roja’s rising star Lamine Yamal will take on La Albiceleste’s iconic Lionel Messi.

While fans had hoped to see the match in 2025, conflicting schedules have delayed the contest. According to reports from journalist Gaston Edul, the match is now in March 2026. “The Finalissima won’t be played next year because there are no open dates on the calendar,” Edul said in a video posted on social media platform X. “Instead, they are looking at March 2026, the year of the World Cup. That’s when Argentina will face Spain.”

This development has met mixed reactions, especially given the growing anticipation surrounding the clash. Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni, had earlier raised concerns about the feasibility of the match taking place in 2025. “I don’t know if the Finalissima is going to happen,” he stated. “From what I’ve been told, it’ll be tough to fit in with Spain’s schedule. I don’t see it happening next year.”

Scheduling challenge for Finalissima in 2025

The decision to postpone the Finalissima is largely due to the packed football calendar over the next two years. FIFA’s expanded World Club Cup will take place shortly after the end of the European club season in 2025. As a result, it poses a significant scheduling challenge. With little room in the international calendar, finding a suitable date for the contest has proven difficult.

If the match is ultimately in 2026, it would follow a similar timeline to the 2022 edition of the Finalissima. Argentina defeated Italy 3-0 at Wembley just five months before the World Cup in Qatar. This time, however, sources like TyC Sports suggest that the match could take place in March 2026, allowing both teams enough time to prepare before the World Cup kicks off later that year.

Potential venues: Europe or America?

While the date of the match is still up in the air, so too is the location. In the past, Europe has been the favored venue for the Finalissima, with the last edition held at Wembley Stadium in London. However, rumors are now circulating that the United States may emerge as the host for the 2026 match.

The shift to America would be a significant change, especially given the growing influence of soccer in the United States and the country’s hosting of the 2026 World Cup. Cities like New York are in the running to host the Finalissima. Neither CONMEBOL nor UEFA have confirmed anything, though. If the match were in October or November 2025, Europe would still be the leading candidate. Potential venues include Berlin, London or Rome.

PHOTOS: IMAGO